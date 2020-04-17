The stress of spending weeks at home during the coronavirus pandemic may lead to poor eating habits and weight gain.

The clouds, dark and ominous, are approaching, escorted by rolling thunder, unending and foreboding. A freight train of trouble on the express track. Destination: Waistline, hips and thighs.

“When some people finally get dressed to go back to work after being stuck working at home because of the coronavirus, after wearing sweatpants, leggings and pajamas all day, they’re going to go, ‘Wow! What happened?’” said Doylestown nutritionist/dietitian Kristie Finnan.

“People are using food to deal with the stress. And if they’re not careful, they’re going to put their pants on when they go back to work and find they’ve gained weight.”

Generally described as emotional or stress eating, the behavior is a conscious or unconscious effort to suppress or soothe negative emotions, according to the Mayo Clinic website. Eating can also serve as a distraction from challenging life realities and as a coping mechanism during uncertain times such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Finnan believes the stress of home confinement, coupled with being just feet away from the refrigerator and cupboard, has folks using food as a friend. Among the dangers, she stressed, is in binging on high-calorie processed foods like potato chips, cookies, and candy, instead of healthier options like fruits and vegetables.

“Working from home is especially dangerous for people who live alone,” Finnan said. “Food is emotional, comforting. But it’s important to be eating the right food, especially since people may not be exercising as much as before they were stuck at home.”

Finnan has suggestions: salted nuts instead of chips; hummus or black bean dip with tortilla chips; and making French fries in an air fryer instead of in high-calorie oil.

“If you know peanut butter cups and Peeps are your weakness, don’t bring them in the house,” she added. “Don’t buy unhealthy foods you know are your weakness. And if you really want cookies, make them from scratch. In fact, you’ll actually burn some calories moving around the kitchen preparing them.

“Getting exercise is also very important now. I’ve seen so many people walking and biking. And with people not having to travel back and forth to work, they should have the time for that during their day. If you start the day with exercise, you’re starting the day on the right foot.”

Beyond pants becoming too snug in the waist and a fuller neck preventing the fastening of the top shirt button, Finnan warns of the health dangers of those extra pounds, noting that more than 167,000 people in the country die from heart disease each year.

Finnan offered some tips for those struggling with being home 24/7 and with the fridge and cupboards with unhealthy choices beckoning from a mere feet away:

– Develop meal plans for a week or a couple days.

– Make dinner plates half fruits and vegetables.

– Eat more protein, which reduces hunger.

– Eat only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

And if constant hunger and snacking on Twix and Doritos is bringing you to your knees, Finnan said a solution could be to get on your knees.

“If you have extra time at home, start a garden,” she said. “Even a window box on your deck. You can’t snack all the time if your hands are in the dirt.”

Folks unable to control food binging while stuck at home may be in need of tips and guidance from a professional. They can find it with Tele-Health, a video link service in which Finnan can provide nutrition counseling and establish healthy meal planning. Details can be found at www.eatrightbucks.com.

And if the snacking continues and the pounds add up, those shut-ins will likely be rushing to professionals like Finnan when social distancing ends.

Rushing like a freight train.

Columnist Phil Gianficaro can be reached 215-345-3078, pgianficaro@theintell.com, and @philgianficaro on Twitter.