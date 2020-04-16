Dealers are paying to maintain an inventory they have no way to sell.

Among the enterprises shut down by the order closing “nonessential” businesses in Pennsylvania are auto dealerships in Erie County and across the state.

Dealership representatives here and elsewhere are lobbying for legal accommodations that ease the shutdown order for them. They make a good case that it could be done while still requiring social distancing and without impeding efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As business reporter Jim Martin detailed, the shutdown order leaves dealers with lots full of vehicles they are paying on but have no way to sell. That’s an especially expensive proposition in the car business with the timeline for resuming more normal economic activity so uncertain.

Matt Clark, vice president of Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Waterford, told Martin that a typical new car dealership spends $30,000 or more a month in “floorplan cost” to maintain an inventory of vehicles. Humes, which normal sells several a day, hasn’t moved one in nearly a month.

We’re supportive of Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve by restricting people from interacting in public spaces as much as possible. There is a compelling case that aggressive social distancing measures serve not only the public health, but the long-term prospects for economic recovery.

Given that, completely reopening vehicle dealerships for business, as sought by dealer associations, would be a step too far in present circumstances. But there are intermediate steps that could be taken that would protect public health, allow dealers to restore some revenue streams and jobs, and serve consumers’ needs.

The most promising path is for legislators and Wolf to give auto dealers leeway to conduct sales online, an option that all kinds of businesses are scrambling to utilize more fully during the lockdown of their physical locations.

A proposal by the Pennsylvania Auto Association, for example, would allow dealers to set up transactions by phone and/or computer. The necessary documents would then be placed at a distance to be signed by customers with sanitizing protections.

That’s an issue because current law requires those documents to be signed with both parties present. A way around that would be approval of legislation permitting notaries to oversee such transactions remotely.

This isn’t just an issue of shoring up a business sector or serving consumer convenience, though those are legitimate considerations. Access to vehicles is vital to the livelihoods and daily lives of so many people. Most pressing are the short-term needs of health care personnel and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

As this is being written, the issue is percolating in the state Legislature. All involved should find a middle way to meet public and business needs without endangering public health.