We tried, and probably failed, at social distancing.

The other day, while reading something about the coronavirus, my mind wandered and I found myself pondering how many people on the planet die every day, just in general.

Within the length of time I was willing to devote to researching the question, I found that in 2015, the number was roughly 156,000.

At any rate, one of this year’s butchers bill will include my dad: my hero, my champion, my favorite drinking buddy (sorry to all my other drinking buddies), my shelter in any storm, my teacher and the guy who so wisely chose my mom to be my mom.

He had so many health problems, it’s hard to say what finally did him in. My mom and my brothers think he had the novel coronavirus. Maybe they’re right.

What matters is the nurse in the ICU convinced her boss that we accepted the risk of visitation on what would clearly be his last day.

Dad couldn’t talk, but he could cry. A single tear rolled out of his left eye while we held his hands and told him he was an amazing father, that we loved him, and he didn’t have to fight this anymore.

After a few more half jokes and quiet moments, we left him with Mom. A couple of hours later, she texted us. “Someone come get me. He is gone.”

I knew it was coming but that didn’t help one bit. I drew in a sharp breath. It felt like I’d swallowed a bee.

Since then I’ve thought about the families and friends of all the other 156,000-plus people who died that day. How many football stadiums we would fill. How many tissues we’d throw away. Because grief is weird and you think of stuff like that instead of the stuff that really hurts.

Throughout the next few days of chores, we all tried and probably failed at social distancing.

There was no possibility of a memorial service due to the pandemic, but on one soaked and sacred night, we melancholy band of thieves streamed plenty of Dad’s beloved Simon & Garfunkel and Kenny Rogers (who died two days before him). We raised many toasts, shared old stories, laughed and cried like you’re supposed to when a great man dies.

My mind wandered again. I thought with a laugh that Dad would have enjoyed the evening immensely.

Who knows? Maybe he did.

