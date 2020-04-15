It’s ludicrous that officials at our state-licensed, long-term care centers can decide what to disclose to us about whether — and to what extent — the coronavirus has infiltrated their facilities.

Putting an aging parent or grandparent in a nursing home or a similar long-term care facility was tough enough when we were free to visit our loved ones — and eyeball their living conditions — whenever we wanted.

Now that our access to those family members is heavily restricted by the coronavirus that’s battering our nation’s elderly population, it’s absolutely gut-wrenching.

To make matters worse, our state-licensed, long-term care centers can decide to tell us whether — and to what extent — the coronavirus has infiltrated these facilities.

That’s ludicrous.

It was our responsibility to find them a home where they and their dignity would be protected. They trust us to keep a close watch on those providing their care. It hurts that we can’t adequately do that right now.

But we can do this. On behalf of the families of the 125,000-plus Pennsylvanians living in long-term care centers, we call upon the state to provide a list of the facilities it has licensed and the number of residents and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at each. And we urge the state to update it daily.

If the state won’t do it, then the health departments in Bucks and Montgomery counties should. Voluntary disclosure by the centers isn’t good enough.

In pieces that ran in the Bucks County Courier Times on Sunday and Monday, our reporter Jo Ciavaglia laid bare a troubling lack of transparency from everyone at the state on down to the facilities themselves.

She spoke to a man whose father was in a Montgomery Township long-term care facility where COVID-19 had cropped up. A company official wouldn’t say how many people had tested positive. It could have been one. It could have been 50.

We understand why they wouldn’t want to share specifics. They don’t need the bad publicity, particularly since neither the county nor the state is releasing corresponding data about competitors.

Pennsylvania officials have merely provided the total number of cases that have been found in the centers. On Monday, it was 1,688 in 215 skilled nursing, personal care homes and assisted living sites statewide. They haven’t broken the numbers down by county, let alone by facility.

Montgomery County recently began disclosing the total number of impacted residents and staff at long-term care facilities, although not by site. Bucks County is not providing even general information about positive tests at long-term care centers.

Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker acknowledged that 25 “congregate living facilities” have experienced at least one COVID-19 case. That he defines “congregate living facilities” as senior living communities, group homes, hospitals and jails makes that information even less useful.

“We’re leaving it up to (the centers) to make the appropriate communications,” Damsker said.

When those centers have their images and their reputations to consider, that’s simply not good enough. We were glad to hear U.S. Sen. Bob Casey speak out for a uniform notification standard that would remove those considerations.

In Pennsylvania, residents age 65 and older account for 21% of the Commonwealth’s coronavirus cases but 51% of its virus-related hospitalizations. COVID-19 is hitting our elderly hard.

With all due respect to our local assisted living and nursing centers, we want a detailed list of facilities and the number of cases each is handling. And we want it to come from either the state or its counties.

Give us the information we need to make the best decisions we can for our elderly family members.