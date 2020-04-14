On this subject, like all of the others, he doesn’t know better than the experts.

President Donald Trump, viral expert extraordinaire, wants everybody to forget about social distancing and just go back to work because he thinks the cure for the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than the problem. He wants the U.S. economy and his hotel business, which are both losing money big time, to get back in gear as soon as next month.

Trump, after all, knows more about viruses than the doctors he’s planning to ignore at the Centers for Disease Control, just like he knew more about war than the generals he overruled on Syria and Afghanistan, more than 97 percent of the world’s climate scientists about the “hoax” of global warming, more than “deep state” professional diplomats about U.S. foreign policy, and more about protecting the environment than the top scientists he’s fired at the Environmental Protection Agency. He wants everybody to ignore what experts say and listen only to him.

The question is are we really going to listen to the “stable genius” in the White House about this? Are we really going to go back to work and send our kids back to school as the number of U.S. coronavirus victims and deaths are still increasing? Are we ready to do this as hospitals are running out of life-saving beds and ventilators? How about it? Are all you storm Trumpers ready to go back to work just because Trump says it’s OK? Are you really ready to take off your masks, start shaking hands and go to a movie and your favorite bar? Are you and Trump really in the market for coronavirus Darwin Awards?

Someone should ask Trump what will happen to his reelection chances if Democratic voters stay home and follow CDC guidelines while a large number of Republican voters go back to work, get the virus and die before they get a chance to vote next November.

– Bruce Baldwin, Erie

Democrats ignore the

real record of China

COVID-19 evolved from China as most of our annual health risks also do. Aside from the filthy, polluted environments that are widespread throughout China, this communist country generates more pollutants into the air and is responsible for one of the largest carbon footprints in the world. There is no evidence that China has measurably led the global community in its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.

America has placed way more industry regulations in place to increase our air quality than China. Dumbocrats forget these inconvenient truths. These so called educated pendants tear our country down while never pointing the finger of blame at their Chinese comrades.

– Daniel J. DeCoursey, Millcreek

Biden has stood with

business on health care

The coronavirus is in Erie. We don't know how many people are infected. Testing will be free for those referred by a doctor.

My daughter has catastrophic insurance because she could not afford the enormous deductible, monthly premiums and co-pays charged by both of the private insurers in Erie. If she becomes symptomatic, she will have to pay out of pocket to see her physician. If she requires treatment, it could bankrupt her.

We were told by Joe Biden that people affected by the virus “will be made whole." What does that mean?

Wendell Potter, the founder of the watchdog group, Tarbell, and former Cigna public relations man, stated, “If private insurers let people off the hook for treatment, their shareholders and Wall Street ... would be apoplectic.” Biden has received more than $1.34 million from private insurance and Big Pharma. He voted against legislation that would have put a cap on the prices of lifesaving vaccines and medications developed with taxpayer money. It seems that Biden has certainly been “made whole” even as he has disappeared from the front lines.

Meanwhile, 20 leading economists argued in favor of Medicare for All in an open letter that Business Insider published on March 10, stating that existing research suggests that Medicare for All would reduce waste and result in massive savings. Gerald Friedman, one of the economists, stated, “There's been too much loose talk that Medicare for all is unaffordable. What's really unaffordable is the current system.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bernie Sanders mobilized his fundraising prowess and donated $2 million to combat the coronavirus. He is working very hard trying to keep us safe and make us “whole.”

– Margaret Taylor, Erie

Citizen tries and fails

to find good in Trump

In these trying times I've taken a few minutes to jot a few good things about Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America. To every person their due as they have earned.

Hmm. I've taken this moment to jot a few good things about Trump, and finding him wanting, I wasted my time.

Having given a try at finding good things, the following descriptives came to mind: lover of self, lover of money, boastful, arrogant, ungrateful, unloving. Malicious, insulting, reckless, conceited, lacking self-control, treacherous and dangerous.

– Richard Swantek, Erie