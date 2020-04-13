Monahan, Train video attracted thousands of online viewers.

Erie native Pat Monahan last week led his Train bandmates in a moving rendition of “Calling All Angels” in support of frontline workers battling COVID-19. The band shared a heartfelt, socially distanced performance of their 2003 song as they played and harmonized from their respective homes. A sideshow of photos and film footage celebrating essential workers on the front lines is featured on the video. Monahan said on the clip, which has attracted tens of thousands of fans online, that the song pays tribute to “everyone who is risking their lives basically to help us.” He said he and his family, who are practicing social distancing at their home, hope the song will give every listener a voice as they wage war against the virus. Other performers such as John Legend and Gloria Gaynor have also volunteered their time for the World Health Organization-sponsored musical project. … The latest tragedy to befall the Kennedy family, when Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter and her 8-year-old son recently drowned in a canoe accident on the Chesapeake Bay, rekindled memories of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. She presided over dedication ceremonies at the 2003 opening of the Barber National Institute’s new complex overlooking Erie’s bayfront. Kathleen Townsend, the eldest of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s 10 children, formerly served as Maryland’s lieutenant governor and she made quite an impression in Erie. … The Polish Falcons Club on East Third Street will be uncharacteristically quiet tonight, as there are no Dyngus Day festivities this year. Club manager Lisa Dowd said the club hopes to come back strong with a big Dyngus Day party in 2021. Dyngus Day, a popular post-Easter celebration in many American cities with large Polish populations, has also been canceled in Buffalo, which is famous for its Dyngus Day bashes. … When I introduced Kirk Gibson to my sons on our way out of UPMC Park a few years back, I called him “one of the Detroit Tigers’ all-time great outfielders.” Gibson replied, “I think Ty Cobb fans would disagree with that assessment, and I know that everyone who saw Al Kaline would dispute it. Al was the best by far.” Gibson and then-Erie SeaWolves manager Lance Parrish both raved about Kaline, who died last week at 85. Parrish called him the classiest player he’d ever met in all of baseball. Kaline had so many fans in Erie who used to listen to his exploits on Detroit radio, as described by the great Ernie Harwell. … Glad to hear that old friend and nationally known author David Cohen is recovering well after a nasty bout of COVID-19. Cohen said he lost 18 pounds and felt awful during the weeks he fought the virus. … Frank Garland’s “Three Rivers Stadium – Confluence of Champions” book sold out its entire first printing. Garland is a longtime Gannon University professor and popular sports book author. … When “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” popped up on cable last week, it made me think about the late Myron Jones, who showed the movie on the first day when WJET-TV debuted in 1966. Myron always knew how to pick them. … Congratulations to longtime Erie Times-News colleague Kevin Flowers on his election to the Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Kevin starred in track and field at McDowell High School before going on to even great achievements at Miami University in Ohio. He was almost an Olympian. … When Virginia Leone Hybert died last week at 92, Erie lost one of its top cardplayers and dancers. She was a gutsy lady who never let anything that life threw at her get her down. Virginia raised three beautiful daughters and left many friends and admirers. … It’ll be interesting to see what Augusta National Golf Club looks like in November, when the re-scheduled Masters is set to take place. Spectacular in springtime, the course burns out a bit during the hot summer months, but I’ll bet it rebounds well in the fall. … Artist Mort Drucker, who produced so many great drawings for Mad magazine over the years, died at 91 on Wednesday. He was an inspiration to dozens of artists who followed him, including Erie native Mark Weber. Famous for his spoofs of films and TV shows, Drucker and Mad were threatened with a lawsuit by the legal team of the studio that produced “The Empire Strikes Back.” But Mad publisher William Gaines sent the lawyers a copy of a letter by the film’s creator, George Lucas, who called Drucker “a genius who ranks with Da Vinci” and offered to buy all of the original artwork that Mad ran about “Empire.” … My cousin, Diane Madison Gallagher, who died in Delaware at the age of 80 on April 6, was a lovely person, a great wife and mother of five and a keen businesswoman. When she was young, we called her “Dandy,” because that’s what she was. … I hope everyone enjoyed a safe and restful Easter weekend. Like everything else, it seemed different this year, but having family around and in such close proximity seemed kind of nice.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.