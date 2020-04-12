How do we approach fair pay debate after pandemic subsides?

I once went on a weeklong silent retreat amid a time of loss in my family. I had been racing through the first year of a master’s program and found myself suddenly becalmed in a rural setting at a facility with both architecture and landscape conducive to reflection and nothing to do but pray, read, think and feel, which it turned out, I had not been taking enough time to do. What things come into view once silt settles out of churning waters.

This coronavirus exile feels something like that retreat. Mercifully, there’s less difficult emotional depths to plumb. As I slow down, what surfaces mainly is gratitude ― for my job, my family’s safety, and the sacrifices being made by all those treating the sick and providing the services that enable the rest of us to shelter in place.

I kicked off this cloistered time in a high state of anxiety. I did frantic laundry and mined my closet for clothes to purge. I scrubbed the carpet, which is fine, except I took apart the machine first to clean it with an unhinged and thoroughly uncharacteristic level of fastidiousness. It took hours.

Some anxiety lingers. Last weekend I weeded our rock garden, pulling out blade by encroaching blade of grass one at a time. It was meditative and also a little scary.

Mostly, though, I have settled into a routine. I wake early, down some coffee, walk or ride the exercise bike, then take a seat at an old desk pushed into the corner of the dining room. In the evening after work, my husband Jerry and I seek out places to walk.

We went to the Pithole historic site north of Oil City on a recent night. It is now an empty expanse where some deeply weathered markers relate the tale of the oil boom town that exploded to a population of 15,000 in the mid-1860s. It boasted theaters, banks, restaurants, churches, a newspaper and more than 50 hotels, only to fold short years later.

We went there because it is nearby, but I also could not help but feel the forsaken old field was a proper spot to visit given our present uncertainty. How little it takes to sweep aside human enterprise, however prodigious.

As the noise of our daily lives and the politics that shape them settle out in this time of exigence, some truths now lay bare that I hope we don’t race to rebury once the pandemic’s threat subsides. I could point to many things: The need for preparation to avoid the outrage we see now ― medical personnel confronting this danger without the basic safety equipment. Also the need finally to root out racial inequity, product of prejudice and intent, that now registers in scandalously disparate death tolls.

“Essential” is the word we have been using to describe the labor of those who keep our way of life intact as this virulent disease threatens to sow catastrophe. Not too long ago, some would have termed some of that work menial.

Several months ago, our Editorial Board met with Philadelphia-area state Sen. Art Haywood to discuss his statewide poverty listening tour. The remedies to the struggles he heard were clear, but how remote at that time seemed the political will to deliver them.

Those running our cash registers, serving up our food, stocking our shelves, caring for our elderly and children, and staffing our supply chains are not dispensable, their essential needs for health care, a living wage, access to safe, affordable child care to be sped past because those who would have to shoulder some of that cost ― employers and customers ― have more political clout.

State lawmakers have been sparring in Harrisburg over when and how to return to business as usual, with some Republicans pressing for a speedy return to commerce. They say it can be safely done, while state Health Secretary Rachel Levine has said what they propose could reignite the virus’s spread.

However we proceed, the goal should not be a return to “normal.” Normal did not work for too many of the same families who have helped us weather this crisis and whose labor we must view in a new light.

Substantial raises flowed to many essential workers almost immediately at the onset of the crisis. Those inclined to roll back those pay hikes once the crisis abates should ask themselves, knowing what we now know about the value of that labor and those who perform it, why?

Consider what more we can do for them instead.

