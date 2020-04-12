Inept administration has led to too many deaths

Our thanks to former Congressman James Greenwood for his comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic gripping this country. The timeline he described confirms the inaction of the Trump administration and its failure to react to this crisis.

The recommendations noted by Greenwood were made in 2015, just one year prior to Trump taking office. The timeline supports the report that the outgoing Obama administration briefed the new administration on the pandemic threat.

What did the Trump administration do? It dissolved the task force created to study pandemic threats, and then cuts were made to the funding of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other federal agencies responsible for public health.

The result is the United States leads the world in coronavirus cases as we face the deaths of too many Americans that could have been prevented by this inept administration.

David Gondak

Doylestown

Closing of liquor stores has created a mess

Gov. Tom Wolf closed all wine and spirits stores at the inconvenience of Pennsylvania residents and denied the state valuable revenue to support the budget.

The fact is that these outlets provide a steady stream of $700 million in revenue, while employing thousands of Local 1776 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers. It's the means to pay their bills.

Meanwhile, New Jersey captures Pennsylvania's revenue from liquor sales — a total out-of-control mess. It is paramount that the governor wake up and serve the people he was elected to serve.

Joe Rees

Warminster