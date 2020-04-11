Pandemic stimulus payments are set to begin.

Cash flow: The economic shutdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has cost millions of Americans their jobs and livelihoods. We need a vaccine and cure, of course, but also money to help meet obligations amid this sudden disruption.

That’s especially true in Pennsylvania where the crush of unemployment compensation claims has overwhelmed the system. The good news? Cash payments promised as part of recent federal stimulus legislation are on their way to many Americans.

Reports indicate the first wave of payments is set to begin arriving on Monday and possibly even sooner. Here is hoping the process proceeds smoothly.

The money, up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples who meet income guidelines, won’t go far, we know. But the payments could help cover immediate household needs like rent or groceries until employment resumes or other, longer-term resources can be accessed.

What were you thinking?: Fairview Township residents could be looking at a tax hike if they don’t quit flushing personal hygiene wipes and other inappropriate items down the toilet.

As reporter Valerie Myers detailed, the Fairview Township Sewer and Water Authorities had to send a letter to residents warning them that a glut of personal hygiene wipes are clogging Fairview’s Route 20 sewer pump station. The wipes don’t shred and dissolve like toilet paper. Instead, once they get to the pump station, they wrap themselves around the equipment and look something like a mop head, Sewer and Water Authorities Manager Chuck Giewont said.

We might blame the pandemic toilet paper shortages, except Giewont said the problem predates the onslaught of COVID-19 hoarding.

If residents don’t clean up their acts, the township might have to raise taxes and purchase a grinder to keep the system flowing.

He also noted that eight dog leashes have shown up at the pump station in the last six months. We don’t even know what to say about that except just stop.

Good service: Balancing public and prison inmate safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic is no simple calculation. Clearly, we cannot open prison doors wholesale and clearly, the health of both prison staff members and inmate population must be safeguarded given the close quarters in which they live and work. Safety supplies have been near universally short where they are most needed, including prisons.

That is why it was encouraging to see reports that state prison inmates have been working 12-hour shifts to make more than 185,000 cloth safety masks.

The masks have been distributed to staff and inmates and also shipped to essential state workers. Inmates are also busy making antibacterial soap, gowns and disinfectant.