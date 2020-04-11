In that moment when we are separated from so many people, missing so many things, I was grateful an electronic connection.

I think we have all seen a movie or two that featured an airplane passenger suddenly finding himself or herself pressed into duty and forced to land a plane.

The lucky ones find themselves paired with a calm voice in the air traffic control tower or a pilot on the radio who calmly explains just what to do.

It always seems to end well.

Maybe I shouldn’t compare cutting hair to landing a Cessna, but I was reminded of that scene a few nights ago when my 16-year-old daughter, Aubrey, decided that her very long hair suddenly needed to be very much shorter.

Maybe it was a decision that was building up over time. More likely, I think, it was the outgrowth of social distancing, being locked up in our house and the knowledge that it would grow out, at least a little, before her friends saw her again.

Whatever, she had made her decision and was ready to act.

Lots of people cut their own hair, but that’s never been the tradition in my family. None of my three daughters had ever had anyone else cut their hair aside from their Aunt Sheri, a trained and talented hair stylist who visits often enough to get the job done.

But she lives 2 hours away. And in this time of COVID-19 fears, we had no plans to summon her.

Did I mention Gov. Tom Wolf does not consider hair salons to be life-sustaining businesses?

But we do have a daughter who lives close by, had already been coming and going at our house and was not afraid to poke sharp scissors into a perfectly good head of hair.

And, most importantly, we had a phone so that Aunt Sheri could be there in our kitchen via video call as Olivia cut off more than a foot of her sister’s hair.

Like that seasoned pilot on the ground, she told Olivia how to arrange the part and where to cut.

“Put your hand parallel to the floor, then lower your thumb,” she said. “Point the scissors toward the stove. Close your eyes for this part.“

I’ll be honest, I didn’t understand that last part.

But the haircut, a shared moment and a collaborative effort, looked great.

Aunt Sheri agreed.

“Look toward the refrigerator, Aubrey,” she said. “It looks good.”

It was almost like she was there.

In that moment when we are separated from so many people, missing so many things, I was grateful for that electronic connection.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jim Martin can be reached at jmartin@timesnews.com.