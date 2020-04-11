We can golf safely. Open the courses.

I am doing my part to not spread the COVID-19 virus by only going outside to exercise. I walk nine holes of golf daily. I have been fortunate in that the owner of my local course has allowed regular customers to use the course during the shutdown. If you have ever played golf, you know that a golf course is a large piece of real estate. I usually play with a friend and we are always at least 6 feet apart. Today the owner of the course informed us that the state police have warned them, to the effect that, nobody should be playing golf at any time.

This is unfair to golfers and course owners. Gun shops are allowed to be open and hunting and fishing are still allowed. Outdoor activities like walking, running, biking, golf, hunting and fishing are similar. How is this fair?

Another important point is that course owners still have to spend the time and money to mow the grass, which is now growing. Shop owners and department stores have also been ordered to close, but they don't have to maintain their physical plants during the shutdown like golf course owners do. I see no reason why golfers could not help course owners defray their costs and get needed exercise also.

– Dominic Bencivenga, McKean

GOP agenda undermined

this nation’s safety net

The urge to throw things at my TV as President Donald Trump spews coronavirus lies and flip-flops is hard to stifle.

Trump said, "nobody was prepared for this,“ but President Barack Obama’s transition team presented a very sober briefing to Trump’s incoming team about the looming threat of a viral pandemic. No one listened. And then in 2018, the Trump administration disbanded the U.S. pandemic response team.

As this epidemic unfolds, Trump’s buffoonery and bluster has turned solemn press briefings into mini-rallies, peppered with superlatives, self-praise and unwarranted media attacks. Trump supporters applaud his bombastic riffs – even as they now line up at food banks and are forced to grab their share of the formerly reviled “socialized” government safety net.

All of us are in for a surprise, as 40 years of Republican flimflammery has left the nation’s basic economic and health security programs outdated and full of holes. Instead, the GOP repeatedly fed wealthy individuals and corporations massive tax cuts, hoping for a little bit of “trickle-down” to mollify the masses.

America’s safety net lacks many of the elements that would mitigate the pain we endure today. If only we had the foresight to invest in minimal requirements of health insurance for all, affordable child care, sick pay, a realistic minimum wage, meaningful unemployment and job training programs and, ensuring a quality public education for all, we’d be better able to surmount the massive problems we now confront.

Of course, if Trump’s America First environmental policies melt the polar ice caps, all our worries will be washed away.

– Gerald McGinty, Albion

Restaurants urged to use

sustainable containers

I am writing to voice my concern about the continued use of Styrofoam (brand name for polystyrene foam) containers. Many restaurants in the area are open for takeout food business now that social distancing recommendations are in effect and restaurant dining rooms are closed. Some of the businesses follow current environmental guidelines and use containers that can biodegrade without harm to the environment.

However others continue to use Styrofoam, even though we have known for some time that Styrofoam is a toxic substance for the environment. This is exacerbated by the fact that due to the coronavirus, you cannot bring your own containers. Styrofoam and other plastics currently make up about 30 percent of the landfill volume in the U.S. It degrades slowly, and burning it releases harmful chemicals into the air we breathe. It can be recycled but is done at specialized facilities, which we do not have in this area. Thus it ends up in our landfill.

Safer container materials include recycled paper and bamboo products and reusable utensils made from corn or potato-based plastics. Customers can also bring and use their own dinnerware, refusing packaged plastic eating utensils.

– Wendy Ormond, Millcreek

Shutdown should be

tailored to local needs

We are all well aware that there are those who will criticize our actions from both ends of the spectrum. Some will say we did not act soon enough, while others will say we have overreacted.

One of the things that has been bothering me about the measures taken is the one-size-fits-all approach. Fairly drastic measures seem justified in some urban areas where the spread is more explosive, but in much of Erie County and the rest of the country, it seems that less burdensome restrictions would be adequate to “flatten the curve.” There ought to be some allowance for local variation.

– Dennis M. Kudlak, Erie