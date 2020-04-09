Fishing helps sustain Erie region's economy.

This spring's disappointments run deep. Proms canceled. Easter worship shuttered. No baseball.

But cooped-up residents caught a rare, welcome break Tuesday amid the depressing new contours of life in a pandemic: Trout fishing season opened - 11 days early.

Across the state, fishermen and women woke to news that the state Fish and Boat Commission had lifted the gates.

The surprise early start disrupted the traditional mid-April opening day. But that was, in part, the intention, Tim Schaeffer, Fish and Boat Commission executive director said.

The first day of trout season in Pennsylvania reliably draws large crowds who sometimes stand elbow-to-elbow along freshly stocked waterways, as Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper recalled in a recent daily COVID-19 update. Amid the statewide stay-at-home order, officials have been encouraging people to go outdoors and exercise safely. We are free to walk, hike, cycle, fish and boat, while still observing social distancing measures. But leaders feared opening day of trout fishing might cause too many anglers to cluster and undo progress made in slowing the coronavirus spread.

By changing the April 18 opening day with no notice, the commission was hoping to prevent that traditional mad rush and cut down on travel to and from and within the state.

In addition, to discourage fishermen from crowding together in hot spots, the state is not releasing the locations where fish have been stocked.

“The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you,” Schaeffer said.

Erie is fortunate that some major employers, such as Erie Insurance, remain in operation. But the region's economy won't be spared.

Tourism could be especially hard hit depending on how long the virus lingers. Already, Scott Enterprises, the Erie-based owner of Splash Lagoon, Peek'n Peak Resort, the Ambassador Banquet Center and numerous hotels and restaurants, has been forced to lay off hundreds of workers as the company contends with reduced hotel occupancy and restaurants limited to takeout service.

That's concerning considering in 2018, the $1 billion spent here by visitors accounted for 9 percent of Erie County's gross domestic product.

The early opening of trout season is a reminder of how fortunate this region is that fishing and boating are permitted under the stay-at-home order.

In other locales, fishing offers relaxation. For this Great Lakes community, rich with opportunities to hook steelhead, perch, crappie, trout and more, it is a major industry that helps sustain our way of life.

As reporter Ron Leonardi detailed in October, a study released in 2018 by Pennsylvania State University found fishing's overall annual economic impact in Erie County is $40.6 million.

So yes, by all means, keep your distance, but please, go fish.