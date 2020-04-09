While some clergy practice spiritual distancing from their flocks over coronavirus fears, the Rev. Bob Strauss of Dresher is a fearless exception.

While some clergy members practice social distancing from their flocks over coronavirus fears, the Rev. Bob Strauss is fearless. On Sundays, he’s preaching the good news in his church’s parking lot as the faithful sit safely in their cars.

“Let’s beep our horns for Jesus!” he said.

The parking lot erupted in honks and beeps, one of three times that happened during the 11 a.m. Palm Sunday service at Jarrettown United Methodist Church in Dresher.

“That sound always puts a smile on my face,” said Strauss, 61, who, prior to his post in Montgomery County, spent 18 years as pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Fairless Hills in Bucks County.

The idea of parking lot worship came several weeks ago with Jean Graber, the church’s ministry director. State-mandated closures shuttered houses of worship across Pennsylvania, and Harrisburg seems clueless as to when things will reopen.

“Sometimes when I’m upset, I’ll go into the church and pray, and I wanted to invite others, but couldn’t,” Graber said. “So I posted on Facebook for people to come on a Wednesday night for a prayer service. Just park facing the church and look at the cross.”

A half-dozen came. She streamed it on Facebook Live. The online response was so good that Strauss decided to try it for Sunday worship.

“I originally had an idea about doing something like this for Easter Sunday,” the pastor said. “I just couldn’t see myself preaching in an empty sanctuary. So low energy.”

The church announced that the following Sunday public worship would happen in the parking lot, as long as everyone stayed in their cars, spaced at least 6 feet apart.

It was a hit. The first week, 53 cars showed. The next week, 71 cars. Last week, 70. It would have been 71 but some guy in a giant blue pickup truck left in a huff because he couldn’t park his polished rig front and center, blocking the view of everyone around.

Each week brings something new, Strauss said.

“The first two weeks, I was preaching from the back of a pickup truck,” he said.

Last week, the pickup was replaced with a sturdy wood platform, built by a parishioner, which Strauss mounts by climbing an aluminum ladder. Last week, the church experimented with an FM transmitter so the sermon could be heard on car radios. Didn’t work, but the church tech guy is confident he’ll fix it.

Parishioners like Andy and Leslie Margolis, of Glenside, didn’t mind listening to the pastor over a public address system. Strauss has a gentle presence that inspires calm and confidence.

“One thing we’ve found (during coronavirus) is that as sophisticated as technology is, there’s no substitute for actual human interaction,” Andy Margolis said. “We’re naturally wired to be with each other, to enjoy each other’s company, good times and bad.”

Strauss said not knowing how long we’ll be penned in until the virus threat passes has created immense stress.

“People feel isolated,” he said. “They can’t be with their friends or family. They can’t get out. This gives them a sense that they can get out, even though it’s through a car window. I see the smiles on their faces.

“We haven’t gotten any negative feedback,” the pastor said. “But I know this gives an opportunity for certain people to say, ’Oh, stay at home. No one should be out right now.’ But if you’re going to go to the grocery store, or the drugstore, or to Wawa, sitting in your car is at least as safe as that.”

Safer, probably.

Strauss began the Palm Sunday service by leading with a wonderful old hymn, “All Glory, Laud and Honor.” Then he preached.

“This week, we’re heading toward Easter, and we know there will be a new hope and a new life. We might feel that we’re in a dark tunnel now, but we’ll get to the end. We’ll get to the light.”

He prayed: “Hear, Lord, our prayer. Know our heavy hearts. Heal our land. Help our unbelief. May we know that we can run to you and find refuge and strength. … Help us to remember your work in the world. In the hearts of those who provide meals to those in need, we see your grace. In the hands of the physicians caring for patients, there is your abiding mercy. In the eyes of first responders, we experience your love. And for those afraid, we hear you saying, ‘Be not afraid, for I am with you.’ ”

He concluded: “My prayer is that we feel God working in our lives, even at this difficult time. … Receive God’s blessing, but also share that blessing with others.”

After that, he said, “Let’s beep our horns for Jesus!”

The 70 cars beeped and honked. The sound carried over a hill and down a small valley toward Limekiln Pike. It was a joyful noise.