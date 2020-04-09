Women stepping up during coronavirus crisis

We asked our teachers to go home and figure out how to resume the business of educating our kids, without any warning or preparation, in most cases. They did it, somehow, and, despite having their own kids home as well, did not miss a beat getting to it.

Then, a call went out for retired and otherwise not-working nurses to come back to the hospitals because we are so short-staffed and because, without them, hospitals would be quickly overwhelmed. In New York, nurses responded and showed up.

It seems like a good time to remind ourselves that the vast majority of the people in both of those professions are women.

Marty Hagerty

Cinnaminson

Provocative column on what we dare not think

With social isolation and new patterns of living upon us, I was struck by John M. Crisp's Tuesday piece, "Grant me one final deathbed wish." His words are provocative. He addresses what we elders dare not think: Our demise. Our end. Our death.

We make our wills, prepare our finances, and hope we can say final goodbyes to our loved ones. But could we make the choice to die if we were asked to? If we were forced to? Could this be our Titanic moment?

I submerge these questions as I decide what lunch will be today and what friend I will call, and so on. But these questions remain. For me. For all of us.

Rosemary Abbate

Moorestown