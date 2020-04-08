Chamber has developed impressive resource guide for members.

This was supposed to be Erie’s year to shine. Fresh off the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s August Erie Homecoming event, which showcased new transformational synergies, investments, capacity and vision, leaders rolled into 2020 filled with hope.

They looked forward to the realization of new Opportunity Zone investments; the advance of the chamber’s five-year, $5.2 million economic development program, Erie Forward; implementation of Mayor Joe Schember’s Path to Success and more. The need for comprehensive workforce development resources, including an Erie County community college, topped the agenda.

There was “every reason to be positive about Erie’s future,” as Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership CEO James Grunke wrote in a January op-ed published in the Erie Times-News. Chamber members gathered to celebrate as much in a gala on March 10.

Just six days later, commerce came to a crashing halt amid the sudden onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shock and numbness, denial and paralysis all would be reasonable responses. Instead, so many here prove that the drive and momentum built in recent years is not fleeting, but a new center of gravity and strength that hold promise to bear us forward amid unprecedented turmoil.

The list of leaders and organizations rising to this moment in reassuring ways includes the chamber. Focused just weeks ago on raising new money and acquiring new tools to erect the “economic infrastructure truly needed to have an innovation-based local economy,” as Grunke wrote in the op-ed, the organization has now pivoted to serve as a font of information for members.

One hallmark of the coronavirus catastrophe is the confusion that accompanies it. Drastic action had to be taken to stop the spread of the fast-moving virus lest our medical systems be overwhelmed. But no one was prepared for the pandemic or the economic fallout caused by social distancing measures.

Relief has started to flow from both the state and federal government. But reports indicate delivery has been complicated.

As reporter Jim Martin detailed, the chamber responded quickly. It surveyed members on their concerns and needs immediately after Gov. Tom Wolf on March 16 ordered the statewide closure of businesses deemed nonessential. It created a comprehensive online business resource guide.

And each day staff craft upbeat emails packed with links to key developments. The service is meant to help members “eliminate time wasted on tracking down the latest information and updates.“

It is incumbent on lawmakers to fix whatever impedes the flow of coronavirus relief. In the meantime, it is welcome to see the chamber stepping forward to guide local businesses through this dark passage.

Recovery from this disaster is fraught and by no means certain. It will take agility and agency to achieve it. We see both on display here.