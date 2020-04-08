The coronavirus pandemic will be remembered as a time that upended people’s lives and livelihoods and caused too many family tragedies to count.

Each day, there is more depressing news about more cases and more deaths. It creates a shadow of doom over our society and world.

Many ways that we normally would use to cope with collective trauma won’t work now. Going to church in person is out of the question. Going shopping? Or an evening out with friends? Not safe and not allowed, by order of the governor.

The COVID-19 angst can become almost bearable knowing everyone is going through much of what you are. But not everyone is sharing in this experience equally, because they are completely isolated from human contact. Remember the ad slogan "Reach out and touch someone"? Well, we aren't doing that right now.

Some might say we have the internet, but not everyone has the ability to sit still or even get connected. With no human interaction to speak of and no internet, a feeling of isolation and abandonment can settle in.

Picture for example an elderly person with no computer. He may live alone and be cut off from socializing with others as he was used to. Going to a restaurant after church is no longer an option. Even those providing social services such as Meals on Wheels are prevented from normal conversation. An outcome can be depression, lethargy and possibly even thoughts of suicide.

But there are even more tangible harms. Telemedicine is great, if it's available. A person who doesn't have broadband access would be deprived of such medical care. She could be forced to travel great distances to visit the doctor. It is a sad irony that those isolated individuals who need mental health counseling or medical care the most are unable to receive it because they are on the wrong side of the digital divide.

Another example is education. Since schools have been ordered closed, remote learning is the alternative. But how is a student expected to learn remotely? How can effective education take place if the student doesn't have access to broadband? In-person tutoring? Not an option with social distancing. Without access to high-speed broadband, solid education is unfeasible.

The key word in the first paragraph is “remembered.” Even though what we are going through is catastrophic in scope, it shall pass. World War II ended. The Great Depression and its little brother, the Great Recession, are old news. But there will be indelible scars from COVID-19. Financial, spiritual and social wounds will remain long after this is over.

But we will recover. That is what Americans do. When Pennsylvania begins its trek back from the coronavirus brink, the General Assembly will resume more normal operations. Eventually, the legislature will return to Harrisburg. When “normal” legislative work is resumed, the Pennsylvania State Grange urges lawmakers to make high-speed access to broadband a priority.

Many government employees are experiencing what it’s like to work from home with no or inadequate broadband. Those without internet or cell service are at an even greater risk during this pandemic. We as a society cannot let that happen. This is as much a moral mandate as it is economic or even social.

Pennsylvania has a moral obligation to do the right thing, to make sure people on the fringes are never left behind again.

As we recover, the important thing is to learn from this pandemic. By providing universal access to high-speed broadband, those left behind in the digital divide will no longer be put at risk or disadvantaged like they are now.

Wayne Campbell is president of the Pennsylvania State Grange.