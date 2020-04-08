Students’ educational resources shouldn’t depend on where they live.

In his recent column (“Virus reveals Erie-area school inequity, March 30), Ed Palattella highlighted the differences among Erie County school districts in their ability to transition to online instruction while their school buildings are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He noted that more affluent school districts in the county have been better able to make the switch to virtual instruction because those districts can afford to provide computers to students who do not have their own.

This is, of course, not unique to Erie County. There is a wide disparity in the technology available to students across Pennsylvania’s school districts. This is a symptom of Pennsylvania’s inadequate and uneven school funding system.

The impact goes well beyond technology, as important as that is being shown to be during this crisis. It also shows up in differences in course options, availability of counselors and librarians, class sizes, textbooks and other resources and opportunities for students.

Which school district a student attends has too great a bearing on his or her access to computers and technology, but also on so many other critical elements of their education. Once Pennsylvania and the U.S. emerge from the current crisis, and before we are faced with another, we must set our sights on making sure that all students have the resources they need to achieve, no matter where they live.

– Susan Spicka, executive director, Education Voters of Pa.

Will Weather Service

check Erie’s new record?

Now that Erie has tied the least snowfall record for the month of March, will the National Weather Service be sending a team of experts to verify the record?

– Rick Klapthor, Erie

All Pennsylvania voters

can now vote from home

Every eligible Pennsylvania voter can now vote from home with either a no-excuse absentee ballot or mail-in ballot, allowing for early voting in our state (PA Act 77). You can also easily register to vote online.

Although the Pennsylvania primary has been moved to June 2, a decision voted on by the state Legislature and approved by the governor, the general election date will remain on Nov. 3. The recent bipartisan COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package, Phase III, included provisions for states to make adjustments to how their residents can vote and prepare for future elections.

For all of your voting and election needs, citizens should visit Vote411.org or Votespa.com. Please don't forget to complete your 2020 census form online or the paper copy when it arrives at your address. Poll workers for upcoming elections are still in demand, too, https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/DOS-VotesPA/County.

– Lorraine Dolan, League of Women Voters, Erie County chapter

Bruce Baumann made

quite an impression

My wife, Kathy, and I were not personal acquaintances of Bruce Baumann, but we would like to relate the following. Some years ago, we were shopping for bedroom carpeting and stopped by Carpetowne.

Bruce was behind the counter and started a friendly conversation with us. Within a short time, Bruce found out that Kathy was a Detroit Tigers fan like he was. He then told us about the following encounter. Bruce was down in Florida to watch the Tigers during spring training, and happened to be on the field talking with Tigers manager Jim Leyland. As they were conversing, Bruce said a Detroit star player, Miguel Cabrera, walked by and shouted in amazement: "Ay, caramba! Dos Leylands!"

Bruce then produced a picture of him wearing a Tigers replica jersey and baseball cap, posing next to the team's skipper. Sure enough, they looked remarkably similar to each other. Spitting images, no less! After telling this little story, Bruce rummaged through a nearby desk drawer and pulled out a Detroit Tigers spring training magazine and gave it to Kathy. Needless to say, we ordered our carpet from Bruce.

We also told Bruce about a little encounter we had. Our son, Steve, while a student at the College of the Holy Cross, worked one summer for the Lowell (Massachusetts) Spinners minor league baseball team. At a game we attended, former Holy Cross football All-American Gordy Lockbaum was there signing autographs and I requested one. Gordy asked me where I was from and after I replied, "Erie, Pa.," he smiled and said he was a friend of Charlie Baumann (Bruce's son) when Charlie was the placekicker for the New England Patriots. Bruce thanked me for sharing this with him and remarked, "Yeah, the NFL, the Not For Long league," as Charlie's pro career lasted only a few years.

What struck me was how Bruce treated my wife and me as if we knew each other for years, even though we just met. It saddens us to know that Bruce will no longer be spreading his happiness, and we offer our sympathy to his family.

– Jim Mack, Millcreek