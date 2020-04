How many Intell readers have figured out why the U.S. media is so enthralled with Governor Andrew Cuomo?

Sarah Thomas, Hatboro

Donald Trump is living proof a malignant narcissist cannot lead nor manage in a national emergency.

RJ Saylor, Hilltown

A recent Guest Opinion writer (April 1) had it backwards. This president’s love for himself is stronger than the love for this country and its citizens.

Susan Todd, Warminster