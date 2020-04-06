While out walking, we avoid each other, but with a twist: more waves and smiles as we move apart. It’s like the opposite of being lonely in a crowd.

Clare Finkel, Levittown

Martha Stewart went to jail for the offense allegedly committed by some Senators. Senators!

Gary Pajer, Lower Makefield

A country is invaded by a foreign power. The president leaves it to the governors to mobilize and arm their militias to repel the invasion. He assumes the task of upbeat daily press conferences. This is really hard to imagine — or is it?

Richard M Hepburn, Newtown