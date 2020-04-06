Leslie Reed Hurst had a story the community needed to hear.

I placed three calls, but the cell number I had been given went straight to voicemail each time.

I wondered if she had reconsidered my invitation. It happens, I thought.

The next day I was preparing to dial another number for another interview for another story. Before I could, Leslie Reed Hurst’s number flashed on my phone.

Reed Hurst had a compelling story to tell. More importantly, she had a story the community needed to hear.

Reed Hurst of North East tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Though there have been hundreds of accounts in the news from others who’ve tested positive for the new coronavirus, she offered insight from our own back yard. Her message is especially pertinent to the “it will never happen here” crowd that dismisses this virus as nothing more than the flu or, worse, a hoax.

The 51-year-old Mercyhurst North East instructor told me she had never felt so sick and that she could only speculate about how she contracted the virus. She’s never smoked and has no underlying medical condition that would put her at a higher risk for severe complications.

Reed Hurst is now on the mend but I could hear the weakness in her voice as we spoke.

I could also hear her courage.

Reed Hurst could have opted to remain a statistic, a number in the daily count of new COVID-19 test results that health officials report each day.

I would have understood had she not called back.

There are always those who choose to stigmatize the sick. Fortunately, most people on social media lauded Reed Hurst for her bravery and offered her prayer and well wishes.

But those people who still don’t understand the seriousness of our situation and fail to listen to health-care professionals, I encourage you to listen to Reed Hurst. Heed her advice. Stay home. Practice social distancing.

“I just can’t imagine people not being concerned about this,” Reed Hurst said. “This is so real.”

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Matthew Rink can be reached at 870-1884. Send email to mrink@timesnews.com.