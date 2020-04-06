Attacks on President Trump's handling of the coronavirus are truly sad. They attack how he looks and what he says, not what he does, ignoring the old adage "judge a man not by what he says but by what he does".

His actions are aimed at protecting Americans from the ravages of the virus and the collapse of the American economy. His Jan. 31 immigration control edict was a smart first move. It probably saved hundreds (maybe thousands) of lives.

His team then began mobilizing U.S. manufacturing facilities to produce health care equipment. Medical specialists in virus containment, medicines and vaccines were directed to undertake efforts to stem the effects of the virus. Now the team is directing efforts to minimize the economic damage with the stimulus package. Balancing the health care requirements against the economic impact is challenging.

Comments about him "changing" what he says — suggesting he lies — are inaccurate and unfair. He revises his plans based on fresh input/information, demonstrating a tactical response to changing conditions. They aren't lies. They are revisions based on new information.

Why does the media try to embarrass him with questions like "how many deaths are acceptable?" An outrageous question at a recent press briefing — his answer was "none".

The pandemic isn't over but I suspect historians will treat his administration's actions as responsible and successful. Trump's efforts should be applauded not insulted.

John Carr

Washington Crossing