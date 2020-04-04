Many families are busier than ever managing life with everyone at home. Our priorities changed, nearly overnight. How to get groceries? How much to get? Do family members need help doing this? Medicines? Will there be enough when it’s my time to renew?

Hopefully, everyone is feeling a little more certain about these things as we go into another week of staying at home. We should offer extraordinary thanks to the drivers, stockers, checkout folks and others who make all of this possible.

You may not have noticed a piece of mail from the U.S. Census Bureau that arrived in the last few weeks. It is a square-windowed envelope addressed to “resident.” The envelope is white; the letter is blue. This is not junk mail!

So many of us rarely receive first-class mail, except for a birthday card or an invitation, and we don’t pay attention to anything that appears to look like junk mail. So please, check your pile of mail for that envelope.

Since 1790, every 10 years, the Census Bureau asks all households to report on who lives in their house. That is why the mailing address says “resident.”

For the first time, the bureau is using the internet, paper and in-person interviews to gather data. If you complete the questions by going online, you are finished. You can also call the bureau and give your answers over the phone. If you skip this task now, you will receive the traditional paper questionnaire to complete.

Knock this off your to-do list. Find the square-windowed envelope with the blue insert addressed to “resident” and get online and be counted.

Kathy Duffy is a resident of Medford.