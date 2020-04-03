"If we don't start to get people back to work in this country over the next week to two weeks, I don't believe we can wait until the end of April. I just don't know of any economy that's ever survived where you unplug the entire economy and expect things to go back and be normal." — U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"Women of color are bearing the brunt of this crisis, working in dangerous and uncertain conditions as nurses, domestic workers, cashiers and service workers. The times we’re in are a reminder of how critical our fight for equal pay for equal work is. #EqualPayDay" — U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Twitter

“The president put that travel ban into place against the judgment of many of his top public health experts who advise him every day. ... He saved, I think, thousands of lives as a result, and certainly gave us an opportunity at least to begin to react to this crisis. ... He's been proved right at every point. And yet there’s no acknowledgment of that from the left. In fact, there’s not, in my opinion, an appropriate acknowledgment by our public health experts as to what his leadership has meant for this country.” — Fox News commentator Lou Dobbs