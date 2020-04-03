A guest opinion about coping through the Great Depression (April 2) was typically void of facts to support their opinion.

According to pnas.org, the suicide rate increased from 10 per 100,000 in 1920 to a peak of nearly 18 per 100,000 in 1932 before settling at 15 per 100,000 in 1940. This compares to a rise from 10.5 per 100,000 in 1999 to 13 per 100,000 in 2014 per cdc.gov.

I am not discounting the value of faith and positivity in these unprecedented times. However, mental health is a serious affliction that requires professional treatment and support of friends, family and community. American spirit and confidence is best delivered with appreciation of science and facts combined with faith and respect for humanity.

David Carey

Buckingham