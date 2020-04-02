My day used to begin at 7 a.m. as I entered the office building and greeted the other staff who liked to arrive early. Now I sit down at a door that has been fashioned into a desk on top of two filing cabinets, to give me private workspace in my bedroom.

I try to angle the camera on my computer, so it is not obvious to those I am meeting with that I am in a bedroom. Two other bedrooms in my home house college students who are spending the day in front of their laptops attending classes online. They don’t complain about being home, but each had lived a much more independent life in their own apartments a few weeks ago.

This is the new normal.

While many of us used to not think twice about stopping for milk or bread, even perhaps stopping several times a week at a store, those trips are now planned, and many people are using delivery or curbside pickup rather than going into the store. Buying groceries now causes some anxiety, even for those who were never anxious about grocery shopping before. There is anxiety surrounding not being able to find what I need, but also about bringing home an unseen virus.

Social distancing is becoming a way of life, and while some may enjoy the slower pace and forced togetherness, others are likely to feel trapped in their home and may not be able to get away from those around them who become violent when frustrated, or are using alcohol or other substances to cope with increasing isolation.

Identifying healthy ways to cope, such as using social media to foster connection with others, attending a virtual religious service or trying out a new exercise style can be tools in managing the stay-at-home experience. Creating a plan to reach out to supports regularly can be helpful in staving off loneliness or boredom. While too much social media can feed anxious feelings, using applications like Facetime or Skype, which allow for face-to-face interaction, allows for increased feelings of connection. While some people like to try new things, others like a return to the familiar. Identifying what helps you feel calm is important.

Having a plan can be helpful. Then, if a crisis does arise, you can put that plan into play rather than freeze. For example, having a plan for obtaining necessities such as groceries, developing a plan in case someone in the home needs quarantined, and then having a plan for how to spend time can be useful in guiding action.

Often the response to a crisis or feeling overwhelmed is to fight, flee or freeze. None of those responses works well right now, so we need a different plan. This could be a time to complete some household chores that you have been wanting to address or to spend additional time outside with your children. While staying home from public locations with others is recommended, you can go outside and get some exercise or enjoy nature alone or with your family.

As many physician offices have moved to telehealth visits during this time, many behavioral health providers have as well. The therapy I used to provide in person, I am now providing through a two-way video call. As this period of social isolation continues, many who may have never sought mental health services before may reach out now, and I hope they do.

For those who have struggled with anxiety or depression, the current situations we find ourselves in as a community may worsen those symptoms. As individuals move to self-medicate to feel better or calmer, difficulties with substances can arise. And for those individuals who are marginalized in our society, who do not have a place to “stay at home,” or lack either the resources to obtain necessities or the support that helps combat fear, talking with someone can make a difference.

Area providers have made the move to telehealth services quickly in an effort to provide support to the community, and I am proud to be a part of this community of helpers. UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor remains open and available to provide services, and although it seems a bit different at first, a few minutes into the call it is no different than sitting in my office. In an emergency situation, crisis services can be reached at 814-456-2014, 24/7/365, and referrals can be made at 814-459-9300.

Lisa M. May is a clinical psychologist at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor in Erie.