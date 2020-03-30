Lack of technology at home creates big issues for many Erie County school districts as they consider online learning.

Chromebooks have become critical.

For many Erie County school districts, the laptop computers are essential to ensure that all students can learn online during the school shutdown due to COVID-19.

The Girard School District already handed out Chromebooks.

The Erie School District plans to distribute them.

So does the Millcreek Township School District.

The Chromebooks are going to students who have no computers at home.

The lack of technology and internet access at home is a challenge for school districts with a high percentage of students classified as economically disadvantaged by the state. They include the Erie School District (77 percent), Iroquois School District (74 percent), Girard (57 percent) and even Millcreek (44 percent).

In the rural Union City Area School District, where 64 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged, the lack of home computers and internet access is acute.

“The geography of our district makes it impossible to go strictly online,” Union City schools Superintendent Matthew Bennett told me. “We have done connectivity tests through providers and they have confirmed that connectivity is a huge issue.”

More affluent Erie County school districts are more fortunate. Though some of their students lack internet access, most if not all students have computers — because the districts can afford to provide them.

In the Fairview School District, all students get iPads. In the General McLane School District, iPads go to students in fifth through 12th grades.

About 22 percent of Fairview’s students are classified as economically disadvantaged. The figure is 39 percent for General McLane.

Fairview was the first of Erie County’s 13 school districts to go to mandatory online learning during the virus-related shutdown. General McLane followed.

The hard work of Fairview Superintendent Erik Kincade and General McLane Superinendent Rick Scaletta and their staffs helped the two districts plunge fully into virtual instruction.

The other Erie County superintendents are also developing plans for distance education — with and without online classes.

How different the situation would be if the federal or state governments or other funding sources guaranteed that all students, no matter where their school districts, had computers and internet access at home.

Then students would have Chromebooks ahead of a crisis.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813. Send email to epalattella@timesnews.com.

