Somewhere down the road, stories of how the Class of 2020 graduated amid the chaos of COVID-19 will make for great stories at class reunions. But for now, that is of little comfort to those who are worried they might be denied the biggest moment of their young lives.

In the very best of times these would be exhilarating and emotional times for high school seniors in Beaver County and across the state.

They should be preparing to navigate the final few weeks of their high school careers.

Those weeks should include a final high school prom, perhaps one lost shot at glory in the athletic arena and well-deserved recognition for years of academic achievement, all capped by that moment they don caps and gowns, march proudly as a group and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The pride that justifiably comes at that moment would of course be tempered by unavoidable trepidation over all that lies ahead and the hint of sadness over the loss of treasured relationships that might never be the same.

But these, quite obviously, are far from the very best of times.

It was announced early last week that schools in Beaver County and across the state would remain closed through at least April 13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If and when they reopen remains highly uncertain.

Given the scope and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the decision was absolutely the right one. It is hard to imagine an environment more conducive to the spread of the virus than a crowded classroom, cafeteria or gymnasium.

That being said, there are a myriad of serious physical, social and psychological issues that arise out of the closure of our schools, not the least of which is making sure students who rely on schools as perhaps their lone source of at least one nutritional meal a day are taken care of.

Credit the school districts, community organizations, restaurants and small businesses who quickly and selflessly stepped forward to fill that void.

And, thanks to a variety of technological options, virtual instruction can be used to maintain the educational process while school doors remain closed.

But let us not forget the emotional toll these times can take on those who are slowly coming to the realization that they may never again walk the hallways they have shared with classmates and friends for so long.

There may be no heartfelt hugs for favorite teaches, no final words of encouragement from staff members, no chance to wish the best to those students about the fill their shoes.

Some districts have already canceled proms, with others likely to follow, and the fate of commencement and baccalaureate ceremonies is uncertain.

Hopefully, districts will find imaginative ways to make seniors’ final high school days as normal as can be reasonably expected. They have earned it.

