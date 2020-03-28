Need to de-stress? Check out these photos of people's pets “helping” in their home workplaces.

It took a couple of days to figure out this working-from-home thing.

My husband and I have adjusted pretty well. We're lucky to have enough room in our apartment that we can go to separate areas when we need to focus on getting work done.

But one member of the family just won't cooperate: our cat, Clementine.

She mostly sleeps during the day, but when she's awake, she's underfoot. Or on my desk. Or “playing” by trying to sink her claws into my legs.

As annoying as she can be, Clementine is also helping ease some of the stress of these uncertain times. I try to keep that in mind when she jumps on my lap during phone calls.

It's nice to be able to take a break and have a purring cat on my lap within a few minutes.

With that in mind, we at the Erie Times-News put out a call for photos of other folks' work-from-home “helpers.”

The people of Erie delivered. You can visit the gallery online at https://bit.ly/33OSpeh.

(By the way, you can still submit photos in the comments of our pet posts at GoErie's Facebook page.)

If you're feeling stressed — and, really, who isn't these days? — take a moment and thumb through the photos people submitted.

You'll see plenty of mischievous cats, sleepy dogs and even a pair of curious birds.

The comments from the pets' owners add a little humor, too.

“He takes A LOT of breaks,” one owner wrote of a dog who is shown fast asleep under a table.

“My coworker keeps staring at me whenever I eat,” one woman captioned a photo of her dog looking hungrily at a banana.

Take a breather and spend a little time looking through the photos. Hopefully, it will give you a little break from thinking about the state of the world right now.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728. Send email to madeleine.oneill@timesnews.com.

