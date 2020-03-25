Family members in nursing make columnist proud.

At this time of pandemic and pain, we all owe health-care workers our genuine thanks.

Doctors and nurses are used to sacrifice. They work diligently in college and beyond in an especially rigorous area of study. They then spend long hours tending to the health of many people with a wide variety of conditions or illnesses. It’s a lot of stress, and these professionals are worth every dime they make.

I respect doctors and their dedication and expertise, but I have to admit I have a certain fondness for nurses.

There’s a reason for that. Many of the most important women in my life have been nurses. My sister. My aunt/godmother. My mother-in-law. My daughter. My niece. Two of my cousins.

Together, they have worked in so many areas of medicine. Surgery. Intensive care. Cancer treatment. Neurology. Postpartum. High-risk pregnancy. Hospice.

These women all share at least three qualities. They are smart, nurturing and tough.

I’ve often said that, when we’re at family events and one of the children suffers an injury or one of the relatives falls ill, they are the ones who run toward the cries or the gasps. And they often run past me to get there.

As many of us have been doing in recent weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about health-care workers, especially the ones who are working in coronavirus hot spots.

They are working long hours in less than ideal conditions with very sick patients. Many of them are becoming ill because of the exhausting, stressful work and the lack of suitable equipment.

We owe them a monumental effort to supply them with the resources they need to confront this pandemic.

One of my family members already has been called to duty in the battle against COVID-19. That makes us proud but scared.

Over a week ago, as the virus started to take hold in the U.S., I called my daughter to prepare her for the possibility that she might be moved to the frontline if there’s a nurse shortage.

When I told her this, she was a bit nervous but resolved.

I’m sure many of the doctors and nurses currently battling the coronavirus feel the same way. I pray for their success, their strength and their health. And that they get the support they need.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jeff Kirik can be reached at 870-1679. Send email to jeff.kirik@timesnews.com.

