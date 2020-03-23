When the coronavirus fades, we will need sports to feel some sense of normalcy.

One day, sports will be back.

And we will need them.

It's an understatement to say that sports are big part of my life. It's not just the exciting moments that sports provide, or the great stories of overcoming obstacles.

Sports are what we turn to in a time of need.

I'll never forget the 2001 NFL season and the baseball playoffs after 9/11. It gave us an escape after a horrible tragedy.

One vivid memory of sports is May 2, 2011. I was watching Sunday Night Baseball with my beloved Philadelphia Phillies taking on the New York Mets.

I remember watching the game on my couch and checking out Twitter when the news broke. The United States had killed Osama Bin Laden.

All of the emotions from 9/11 came rushing back. The anger, the fear, the pride in heroic people trying to pull others out of the towers before and after they fell.

I still remember tearing up when the announcers still hadn't said anything, but chants of “USA! USA!” from the crowd overwhelmed the broadcast.

The sense of pride in our country was almost overwhelming. I didn't take my eyes off social media for hours.

Later that year, my dad died.

It's something I still haven't gotten over, but sports always help. I buried myself in high school and college football and the NFL every weekend.

My dad was an avid Phillies fan and gave me my middle name, Michael, after Michael “Jack” Schmidt. After I moved out when I returned from college, my dad would buy the MLB Extra Innings package to “watch all the Phillies games.” I knew that was his excuse to get me over to the house all summer long.

The past 12 days haven't been easy for anyone, and waking up knowing there are no sports to watch either in person or on television hasn't been easy. I've always loved sports, but I have a newfound sense of appreciation .

The first day of March Madness and baseball’s opening day are my two favorite holidays every year. March Madness was canceled and who knows when we will get baseball this year.

The important thing to realize is that sports will be back at some point. We will get back the thrills of victory and the agony of defeat.

We will get back local athletes achieving greatness and creating memories they'll never forget.

We will get through this together, and we will rejoice.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Tom Reisenweber can be reached at 870-1707. Send email to treisenweber@timesnews.com.

