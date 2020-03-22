March 10: "We're prepared and doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away." March 17: "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." — Donald Trump

Elaine McClammy, Burlington City

I think China should get billed for the cost of the coronavirus. They now say they have no new cases. They caused it, so let them pay the rest of the world.

Dick Egloff, Mount Laurel

I was wondering how long it would take for someone to blame the coronavirus disaster, an unforeseeable and unprecedented calamity, on President Trump. Surprisingly, it took way longer than I thought.

Michael Jirinec, Moorestown