What’s with the Trump bashing and toilet paper thing?

Reading Wednesday’s letters to the editor, all I see are people criticizing the president, saying how unprepared he was and that mayors and medical officials are telling us we don’t have enough ICU beds.

People, get a hold of yourselves. First, how is this all Trump's fault? Second, and more important, how do you have enough ICU beds ready? Why would you build a special hospital that isn’t used for years until an epidemic hits?

Seriously, stop and take a breath, relax and, instead of bashing our president, suggest practical, sensible ideas.

So far, I haven’t seen one single idea come from any official or politician or citizen. What I have seen are people panicking, running to stores, and cleaning out the shelves like it’s the end of the world. And what’s with the toilet paper thing?

Like I said, calm down, wash your hands, stay away from other people if you're not feeling well, and chill.

Daniel Pfeiffer

Riverside

Start converting empty malls into hospitals

China built several large hospitals in 10 days. This country is littered with empty malls. We should be converting all into hospitals now.

We should have started months ago. Lots of room and food courts to process meals, and stores to compartmentalize facilities. Army Corps of Engineers, get busy!

Richard Krsnak

Medford

The media has normalized Trump

The speaking media has so normalized, legitimized and empowered Donald Trump that it has become impossible for any opposition to compete with him for what once was the most awesome and respected position in the world.

Most frightening, though, is there may not exist a way or time to go back.

Ann J. Hulyo

Cinnaminson

There really are very angry people out there

As usual, last Sunday’s Opinion page was full of very digestible information. I agree with everyone's comments concerning the letter writer from Mount Laurel railing about Rep. Andy Kim.

There is another way to view what is published in the BCT that can be very helpful to many of us. Without letters from very disgruntled people like that, we would not be aware that there really are people out there feeling very angry about many things, even beyond politics. Many of us assumed President Donald Trump would never be elected, but the many people expressing their anger (whether or not it is justified) voted the current administration into office.

Personally, I feel much of the anger we hear from others could very well be from misguided information on the internet. We have a lot of work to do to help them find a better way.

Albert D. Horner

Medford Lakes