Paul Strano wants all of us "Trump-haters" to mindlessly recite Scott O'Hara's mantra about Trump being the "right prescription" for America — repeatedly — or until it causes us to “slowly nod our heads” in brainwashed acceptance. Sorry Paul — that ain't happening.

O'Hara's contention that "the entire Democratic Party platform is amoral" is an egregious exaggeration, based on his own absurd prejudices. Because my space is limited, I will only address the top five biased exaggerations of his misinformed rant.

1.) Trump won 30 out of 50 states, huh? Total vote count, buddy. In 2016, more voters preferred the Democrat. Numbers don't lie, but ignoring the real facts is what liars do best.

2.) You equate "Democrat" with "Socialist." Socialism in the American context means helping the common good. Are you going to call Joe Biden a socialist? When you're ready to give up your Social Security, Medicare and free police and fire protection, then tell me how much you hate “socialism.”

3.) The Second Amendment? How many of your guns were “confiscated” during the Obama administration? Every election, it's the same old lie that never comes true.

4.) The worst smear of all is, "Democrats kill babies ..." The fallacy of “trimester abortions” is a myth perpetrated by pro-life zealots for “shock” value. Abortion is a personal, moral and individual decision. Once the SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, then you can make it a “political issue.”

In 2007, the Supreme Court struck down “partial-birth” abortions (15-26 weeks). In Pennsylvania in 1982 there were 114 abortions. In 2014, that fell to 20. How many abortions do you think playboy Trump paid for in his lifetime?

5.) Lastly, the Green New Deal is not an “insane policy” that will kill jobs. Global warming is real — no matter how much the idiot GOP denies it. The oil/industrial complex that donates to their re-elections also pays for their ludicrous denials. Tens of thousands of new jobs will be created in clean energy to make a difference, and preserve the environment for your grandkids.

Joe Biden is so far superior to Trump, it makes this contest laughable.

Thomas M. Finch, Aliquippa