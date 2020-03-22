Spike Lee’s 1989 movie “Do the Right Thing” has nothing to do with the coronavirus, but the title does.

We are in the midst of something that is equal parts scary, confusing and incredibly inconvenient. But it’s in times like these that we see what kind of country we are. And it pains us to say that way too many Americans are just not very bright.

Listen to the TV news even for a few minutes and you invariably will hear some medical expert or government official say imploringly, “If only people would do the right thing ...”

Meaning, do what the rest of us are doing — for the good of our health, for the health of others, and for our country.

Meanwhile, we hear about people insisting that COVID-19 — a global pandemic that is predicted will infect thousands more people in the coming weeks — is a hoax that's no worse than the flu but is being falsely exaggerated by Democrats to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Meanwhile, tons of dopey, clueless teenagers and college students are partying on the beaches of Florida — a state packed with senior citizens — because, heck, why should they give up their spring break over another version of the common cold?

Humans are a clashing combination of emotion and logic. Our emotions convince us, for example, to digest and accept the nonsense of hysterical friends on Facebook. Logic tells us to listen carefully to the medical and scientific community and heed the directives of our government leaders.

Well, which is it going to be?

When Gov. Phil Murphy tells you to self-quarantine at home, keep a 6-foot distance from people, and continue to thoroughly wash your hands, the response is not to pack up the kids and head to the shore.

In other words, do the right thing.

Fortunately in New Jersey, everything is shutting down until further notice: indoor malls, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, salons, social clubs and casinos. All the schools are closed and students will have to do their work from home. Restaurants must close early, prohibit sit-down dining, and survive on takeout and delivery.

We’re doing the right thing.

No amount of beach revelry can distract us from this reality: The coronavirus is a game-changer. Dying from it is a permanent game-changer.

And change, for now, means hunkering down in our homes. We can amuse ourselves with our big-screen TVs, Netflix, Amazon Prime, laptops, iPads, Kindles, surround-sound stereos, Xboxes and PlayStations.

Imagine, instead of 2020, that this were 1920. We all would be reduced to playing with a deck of cards and dominoes.

For those who are old-school, you can still go outside to take a walk, ride a bike, sit out in the yard, do some gardening, go for a drive — just adhere to the same precautions as indoors. It should be easy.

We know you’ve read or heard all of this before. You’re hearing it again. Only this time we’re not being so nice and diplomatic about it.

Again, do the right thing. The right thing might not be what’s right for you, but it is what’s right for everyone. Not doing the right thing runs the very real risk of worsening and/or prolonging the fight against this virus.

At this moment, it’s not all about you. It’s about all of us.

So, do the right thing.

PLEASE, DO THE RIGHT THING!