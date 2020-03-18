Does anyone seriously think that a president who has put the whole country in danger by his incompetence and mismanagement of the COVID-19 virus pandemic should be reelected?

He wasted at least two months that could have been spent preparing for the virus so we wouldn't be in the dire situation that we are in today by calling it a hoax, saying it wasn't our problem, saying that it would magically disappear, lying about the number of tests being available and contradicting his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health officials.

Also, let's not forget that he disbanded the National Safety Council’s pandemic unit designed to prepare for when a pandemic would occur and wanted to cut funding for the CDC and is still proposing to do it again.

Sadly he can't be voted out of office until November, so we can only hope and pray that he doesn't do any more damage to our country and its citizens until then.

Frank Fiorentino

Warwick