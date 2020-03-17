Where are the priorities in this crisis?

As we watch in horror this administration bungling the coronavirus crisis, with one lie after another, every mayor and state medical official around the country is telling us we are not ready. They are telling us we don’t have enough ICU beds available for what’s coming. They are telling us our hospital system is about to be overwhelmed.

Where is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? Federal Emergency Management Agency? National Guard? Why has the administration not deployed them to retrofit vacant buildings as triage units?

Reminder: Work continues on that ridiculous wall on the southern border.

Priorities.

Marty Hagerty

Cinnaminson

We need and deserve caring, competent leaders

As I stood in line Friday morning at ShopRite in Mount Laurel and experienced the patience and kindness of my neighbors, I couldn't help but think about the lies and hatred coming from the leader of our country, even now as we stand in line, worry and quarantine ourselves.

I didn't know most of the people with whom I spent time Friday morning, but not one exhibited any anger or frustration, despite what we were all feeling. The only anger I heard was from several who, along with myself, were honest enough to share our belief that the only reason we were in this situation was because of the incompetence, apathy and denial of our current administration.

We might not have been able to stop a virus, but my fellow citizens and I deserve better than being as unprepared for such an emergency as those who are unfortunate enough to live in Third World countries.

Don't forget this when you cast your vote in November. We need, deserve and demand caring and competent adults to be in charge, and that is not the way I would describe Donald Trump.

Harriette L. Cohen

Mount Laurel

We must meet the challenge ahead of us

Health experts and government officials have instructed that each of us takes the necessary measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. While this is an interruption, everyone can and must take this seriously.

Our nation is dangerously following Italy’s coronavirus trends, which should be alarming. By committing ourselves to staying home, limiting our personal interactions and practicing social distancing, we can help “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of this virus. Recognize and meet the challenge ahead of us by behaving as if you have the virus. Stay home, even if you are feeling fine.

I know this is easier said than done. Last weekend, I had to miss the birthday celebration of a close friend (happy birthday, Ed; drinks are on me when this clears up), but we’ll all be thankful we postponed our celebrations, parties and lifestyle in the long run when all of us are healthy.

If you have the ability to work from home, do so. If you are an employer, allow your employees to work from home. Also, send a friendly message to the health care providers working around the clock. They’re on the front line of this fight saving lives.

We can do this. Do it for your loved ones, do it for your neighbor, do it for your community. No challenge is too great when people collectively decide to do the right thing.

Stephen Steglik

Mount Laurel