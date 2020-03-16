Things won’t be the same in America for a while.

Worries over the new coronavirus are messing with the lives of so many of us. St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on Tuesday, is always a huge day of celebration in Erie, but the weekend got off to a rocky start with the cancellation of the annual parade on Saturday. Who knows if the crowds that usually pack the bars on March 17 will turn out this year? We could end up marking the day the way it’s done in Ireland, where St. Patrick’s Day is considered more of a religious feast day than a day of revelry. Little of this matters, I suppose, when lives are threatened by the virus, but it’s a sign that things in America won’t be the same for a while. Already, the Erie SeaWolves home opener, slated for April 16, appears to be in jeopardy. Auditions for persons who hoped to sing the national anthem at this season’s home games had been scheduled for Saturday at the Millcreek Mall, but they were cancelled. Now aspiring vocalists are asked to submit a video of themselves belting out the “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the SeaWolves offices. The silver lining in the delay to the start of the Eastern League season is that more work can be completed on the latest renovations at UPMC Park. ... I also think the Cleveland Indians got something of a break when their home opener, scheduled for March 26, was pushed back. The Tribe had been having trouble filling all the seats for opening day, which is not a good sign. But who in their right mind wants to watch a baseball game in Cleveland when it’s 38 degrees outside? Watch, now, it’ll dawn sunny and 72 degrees on March 26. ... Tiz the Law, the thoroughbred racehorse owned by Erie native Jim Webb and his Sackatoga partners, is still ranked as the No. 1 entry for the Kentucky Derby, even though it hasn’t raced for nearly two months and is currently suffering from a bruised foot. If Tiz the Law can win the Florida Derby on March 28, it should go into the Derby as the favorite. That is, if there is a Kentucky Derby this year. ... Another contender for the Kentucky Derby is King Guillermo, which is owned by former Cleveland and Detroit slugger Victor Martinez. The horse pulled a stunning upset victory at the recent Tampa Bay Derby after it went off as a 49-to-1 longshot. Martinez, who had plenty of thrills during his long baseball career, said nothing compared to the sheer exultation he felt when King Guillermo crossed the wire first. ... Longtime Democratic Caucus Chairman Ian Murray said he plans to retire from the Democratic National Committee after serving for 26 years. Murray, who continues to serve as a Democratic superdelegate, believes Joe Biden is a lock for the Democratic presidential nomination. Only three Erie residents have ever served on the DNC – Everett Zurn, William Scott, and Murray. ... I think I might scream if another political pundit uses the word “existential” to describe the happenings in the presidential race. The last time I heard that word was in my freshman philosophy class, and I didn’t know what it meant then either. ... Those of us who worked alongside Matt Beal in the Erie Times-News sports department in the 1990s were saddened by the news of his recent death at 64. Matt, a good reporter, a skilled editor, and a very nice guy, left Erie to return to the South Bend Tribune as assistant city editor. ... Glenn Close, the best actress never to win an Oscar, has canceled her April 16 appearance at Mercyhurst University. Close has a lot of personality and it would have been fun to listen to her talk about her career with the audience in Erie. ... Mike O’Brien was an outstanding athlete in several sports at Cathedral Prep, and he ranked with the most popular guys in his class. Always cheerful, Mike was a good friend and his recent death at 65 saddened everyone who knew him. ... So many festivities were planned to mark the beginning of Cedar Point amusement park’s 150th season, but most of the events will probably have to be rescheduled. Knute Rockne perfected the forward pass during the summer he spent as a lifeguard on Cedar Point’s beaches in 1916. ... Kevin Love, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, showed a lot of class by pledging $100,000 of his own money to assist workers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, formerly known as Quicken Loans Arena. Love said he appreciates all the efforts of the arena staff.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.