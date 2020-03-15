The virus brought me face to face with helplessness and fear and frustration I couldn’t imagine just a week ago.

My son came home from school Wednesday, at about 2:30 p.m., to a minor surprise: I was there. Usually, it’s hours before I knock off work.

He stared at me, confused.

I told him I was home because my boss, in an extraordinarily humane gesture, had sent me home about 11 a.m. because right about then, I’d lost my composure and was struggling to regain it.

Background: My father is in a rehabilitation hospital in Ohio following many minor strokes in January. We’re trying to stay positive, but the fact is that he can barely walk 4 feet and can’t converse beyond saying yes or no, and has a number of other health problems.

One of us, usually my mother, goes to the facility and feeds him every breakfast and lunch. One of us, me or my siblings or sisters in law, feeds him dinner and/or sits with him most days. He just holds my hand for several hours on Saturdays and Sundays while we watch TV.

On Wednesday, my mom arrived at the facility about 7:30 a.m. to find a sign on the door indicating that, due to concerns about the coronavirus known as COVID-19, including cases nearby in Ohio, there would be no visitation at all until further notice. No family, friends, pastors, no one.

Mom texted me this information and my head filled with a picture of Dad lying in bed, alone and confused — indefinitely. I came unglued, wondering: What did he know? What did the staff tell him? Had he even heard of COVID-19? Was he wondering where we were? Dad is a highly emotional guy, prone to despondence or exuberance in turn.

Then I started realizing something. That facility doesn’t have enough staff members to feed him, to sit with him like we do.

I realized I’d been the one to notice blood in his catheter bag. I was the one who noticed his sweating when he had a fever. I was the one who grew so concerned about his breathing that he was carted to an ICU where they found pneumonia.

Lots of family members come into this facility and do these things for patients. Those nurses and nurses’ aides can’t possibly replace all of that.

I don’t know what the staff will be able to do for him even if he figures out how to use the call button.

He doesn’t have a smart phone and certainly couldn’t learn to operate one at this point. I mean, the man needs a straw to drink from a cup. He can’t express his needs.

As calmly as I could, I explained to my son, 14, that we couldn’t visit Poppy anymore at all, and I had no idea until when. I didn’t tell him that I’m worried that Dad could get depressed. That his overall health is bad enough that the whole thing might — well, anyway.

J.R. told me his school is trying to figure out how to continue schooling online. He had all kinds of questions I didn’t have the answer to. Like “How long is this going to go on?” and “Is Poppy going to be OK?”

I don’t know the answer to those. No one does. And that’s the hardest thing in the world to tell my kid when he’s scared.

I might not ever contract this virus. My whole corner of the world could still conceivably skate through unscathed. But it’s already brought me face to face with helplessness and fear and frustration I couldn’t imagine just a week ago.

Of course I was aware that whatever time we have left with Dad is precious. But I was far from ready to be cut off from him completely. Not like this. I wasn’t ready for this. Pretty much, I guess, like everyone else.

