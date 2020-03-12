Congratulations to Dr. Bob Campman and his students at Pennypack Elementary School for their recent collection of non-perishable food items for a local food cupboard.

The children collected 6,061 food items and totally replenished a local food cupboard and even left the cupboard over-capacity.

Dr. Campman and his students have represented our community, the Hatboro-Horsham School District, and their families in a very positive manner.

Our entire community can be very pleased with these youngsters and their devotion to less-fortunate families in our community. I am proud to be their state representative.

Rep. Thomas P. Murt, Ed.D.

152nd Legislative District