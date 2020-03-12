Did you know that the big health insurance companies have spent more than $70 million lobbying Congress to pass legislation that would hurt our access to care while allowing them to continue making billions in profits?

As lawmakers debate how to end “surprise medical bills” one in six Americans are receiving bills for hundreds, even thousands of dollars in uncovered costs. Yet insurers are pushing for rate caps that would turn out to be below-market rates for care. That’s a bad plan that would result in increased costs for medical providers and worsen the already bad doctor shortage.

The better idea is to follow New York’s example and institute a fair, independent dispute resolution system. That plan takes patients out of the middle. Instead, it requires interim payment to doctors who provide care so insurers can’t withhold reimbursement and it forces insurers to negotiate with providers.

From the start, New York’s arbitration system worked. From 2015 through the end of 2018, patients saved $400 million in uncovered emergency care expenses, according to the state’s Department of Financial Services.

All Americans deserve the same protections. Congress needs to do the right thing and act now.

Kelly Birmingham

Langhorne