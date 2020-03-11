I read recently that Democrats and Republicans reached a tentative deal on the new trade pact USMCA. It contains provisions designed to nudge manufacturing back to America. For example, it requires that 40 percent to 45 percent of cars eventually be made in countries that pay autoworkers at least $16 per hour — that’s in the U.S. and Canada, not Mexico.

The new pact would replace the 25-year-old NAFTA. Critics branded NAFTA a job killer for America because it encouraged corporate America to move south of the border to capitalize on low-wage Mexican workers and ship the products back to the United States duty-free and sold at U.S. prices. Corporate America made billions under NAFTA, now they would have to pay workers $16 hourly. Fast-food workers here are asking for $15 per hour, so $16 per hour is prehistoric as we know American and Canadian autoworkers are making more than $16 per hour plus benefits. As Mexican workers are exempt, do we think all U.S. companies in Mexico will take the nudge to budge back to America? Can you imagine that?

From what I’ve read, its seems to me the USMCA is slowly and methodically driving American wages down eventually to cheap Mexican wages. That’s how big business does it. And keep telling America wages are going up. With all the automation and robotics coming into play, we definitely need a labor party or more trade unions to represent and defend all American workers for a profitable wage.

My definition of a profitable wage is when you have money left over at the end of the week, month and year, not working paycheck to paycheck with no money left at all. If Trump’s supposed economy is roaring, why are they negotiating trade pacts for cheaper American wages?

David P. Gaibis Sr., Edinburg