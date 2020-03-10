Don’t succumb to ignorance over coronavirus

If you are a true Trumper, your mind has already been captured and permanently distorted, so read no further.

However, if you are still capable of understanding how dangerous Trump's latest disregard of truth, science and intelligence, read on.

Trump's latest barrage of misinformation regarding the worldwide epidemic of coronavirus is a true threat to our nation’s health and well-being.

You have a choice:

— Believe a president who cares about nothing other than his own political future, regardless of how you may be affected;

— Believe a president who has absolutely no medical or scientific training or knowledge, and who has demonstrated his continuing lies and “hunches” concerning the virus outbreak;

— Or, this time, for your own safety and that of your loved ones, go with scientific facts as laid out by the world’s most preeminent doctors and scientists, including no less than the World Health Organization, nearly all international government health services, and our own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health.

Don’t succumb to simple ignorance. We are living through a very serious threat to our health and wellness. Following Trump and his foolhardy tactics can truly make us all sick.

Mike Slepian

Evesham

Lumberton resident should keep expressing himself

I was saddened to see the article about Wes Kennedy of Lumberton in last Wednesday’s newspaper for not being allowed to fly a Bernie flag. I think the column by J.D. Mullane was unusually devoid of opinion (save one paragraph). I think it’s a sad day when we are prohibited by covenants from expressing our political opinions, whether they are from the left or right.

I have read Wes’ opinions in this newspaper for years, and although I don’t agree with most of them, I would defend his right to express them freely.

Best wishes, Wes, and keep expressing your opinions however you see fit. Thank you for your service in the Navy!

Jeff Matulaitis

Lumberton

CD3 voters know a bad candidate when they see one

A long history of not paying your rent, being arrested for shoplifting and marijuana, and drinking on the beach does not make you a good candidate.

Moreover, if you have no accomplishments to show for your term in elected office other than a pipeline through the Pinelands, you have proven yourself unworthy.

Republicans in our 3rd Congressional District know a bad candidate when we see one. Kate Gibbs is not the kind of person we need representing us in D.C.

Jamie Kennedy

Hainesport