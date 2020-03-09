AOT is a civil, not criminal process meant to interrupt the cycle of decline and commitment or incarceration.

Pennsylvania takes great care to protect the civil liberties of those with serious mental illness.

Under current practice, treatment can only be forced upon people when they pose a danger to themselves or others. But too often, that means individuals don’t get needed help because they don’t meet the involuntary commitment threshold, or they are committed and stabilized, only to be released and relapse because their illness prevents them from comprehending their need for treatment.

Families have shared with us wrenching stories of finding loved ones who have stopped taking their medication living in confusion and squalor, or wandering, exposed to the elements and bad actors. Sometimes unchecked illness leads to heinous acts of violence. Steveland Robinson, an Erie man with a long history of psychiatric hospitalizations who slashed a pharmacy student, is only one of the more recent local examples.

In 2018, the Pennsylvania Legislature unanimously delivered the reform long championed by families: a lower bar for involuntary outpatient treatment. Under Philadelphia-area state Rep. Tom Murt’s Act 106, those with a history of involuntary hospitalizations, acts of violence and treatment noncompliance can be ordered by a judge to undergo what is called assisted outpatient treatment to help them survive safely in the community.

It is a civil, not criminal process meant to knit a web of support and interrupt the cycle of decline and commitment or incarceration. The law went into effect nearly a year ago, but so far no counties, including Erie, have implemented it.

That must change.

John DiMattio, director of the Erie County Department of Human Services, supports AOT in theory. But echoing concerns voiced statewide, DiMattio said that Act 106 requires a complicated melding of the courts, law enforcement and the mental health system, yet offers no funding to forge that infrastructure.

The Legislature should heed these valid concerns. Murt told us Act 106 is cost-neutral, but he said the state’s mental health system has been chronically underfunded. He, and we, back the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s call for a $42 million boost to the state’s mental health services budget for counties.

That said, the will to change is as essential as funding.

Ed Goebel, an Erie lawyer and staunch proponent of AOT, said national experts with the Treatment Advocacy Center stand ready to help counties, including Erie, erect an AOT system. Federal grants of up $1 million are available to implement AOT. He suggests Erie create a pilot program. We concur.

President Judge John J. Trucilla said he intends to look at this new AOT option. Don’t delay that review.

Pennsylvania reclines in a damaging status quo. Let Erie County, with its strong tradition of crafting ground-breaking court programs to confront complicated human problems, light the way forward.