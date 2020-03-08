The community must remember the role it plays in maintaining the cultural landscape of the region.

In interviews leading up to this past week’s announcement of the Erie Philharmonic’s 2020-21 season, it became clear to me how seriously the organization views the coming year as both a challenge and an opportunity.

The challenge and opportunity rise from the same source — the need to relocate the philharmonic for an entire season to Erie Insurance Arena while its traditional home, the nearly 90-year-old Warner Theatre, undergoes about $27 million in renovations.

Moving to a sports arena that was not designed with delicate acoustics and concert-worthy views in mind is a lot to ask of regular philharmonic patrons, many of whom pay a pretty penny to attend for a full season.

Some issues caused by the change are inflexible. For example, due to conflicts with other arena events, some concerts had to move from the usual 8 p.m. Saturday start time.

Other concerns can be addressed through advance planning.

Acoustic and audio professionals have consulted with the philharmonic and Erie Events, which operates the arena, to detect and address issues. Sound-reflecting panels have been purchased for the stage the philharmonic will use in the arena to push clear sound out to the audience. A curtaining system will cloak the portion of the arena that will not be used during concerts.

In addition, a great deal of work has been done to ensure season ticket patrons’ views will be commensurate with what they’ve come to expect at the Warner.

While these measures leave philharmonic staff confident the typical high-quality concert experience will be delivered, there is, of course, no way to be completely sure how things will sound and feel until there’s a concert underway. To that end, “Music of the Knights” is set for May 29 at 8 p.m. featuring Broadway-quality vocalists singing hits from Elton John, Paul McCartney and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Lessons learned from that concert will be addressed before the start of the 2020-21 season in September.

Despite the advance work, only when the season begins to unfold in the fall will the philharmonic start to understand the impact of the move to the arena. It’s a fraught moment. As philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser points out, “If too many people took a year off, there might not be a philharmonic to come back to.”

But it’s also a moment of new possibilities.

The move allows the philharmonic to stage shows that simply could not fit into the Warner, and these shows might interest new audiences. Among the eye-popping and ear-pleasing concerts that will make full use of the space are Cirque de la Symphonie in February, which will include “people flying through the air,” Weiser said. And there’s the Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev concert in April 2021 that will include the combined voices of the Erie Philharmonic Chorus, Junior Philharmonic Chorus and singers from the community.

A screen twice the size of the Warner’s will show the films when the philharmonic plays the scores to “Mary Poppins” on two dates in May 2021 and “Star Wars: A New Hope” on two dates in June 2021.

Concerts like those will surely help drive success in a challenging season, but that’s not all that will be required, philharmonic board President Lisa Adams pointed out during an event Thursday announcing the season.

The community must remember the role it plays in making and maintaining the cultural landscape of the region.

The philharmonic is among the cultural assets that make Erie special, Adams said. “The entire community is the keeper of these assets,” she said, and it is our responsibility to “pass this on to younger audiences.”

