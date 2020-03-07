The one-time Holiday Inn has been closed for about a year because of safety concerns.

New life: No good comes from a sprawling structure on a prominent downtown Erie street corner sitting vacant and deteriorating. That’s been the case for the past year at the former Downtown Erie Hotel at 18th and State streets.

The hotel, originally built as a Holiday Inn, closed last February over safety concerns that included water damage from a leaky roof. But things are looking up.

An Erie real estate broker confirmed that owner BMJ LLC this week completed the sale of the property for $1.1 million to an out-of-town entity. The broker, Sherry Bauer, declined to identify the buyer for now, but said it has a track record of renovating distressed hotel properties.

Chris Groner, the city of Erie’s director of economic and community development, said one important element of the sale was last year’s expansion of the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, which provides 10-year tax abatements on property improvements.

The hotel property is also located in a federal Opportunity Zone. That could provide more tax incentives for its development.

Ounce of prevention: Preemptive caution is warranted amid the spread of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus. That prudence is manifesting itself here.

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico, for example, has suspended hand-shaking during the sign of peace at Mass, as well as passing around chalices of consecrated wine. He also urged the faithful to stay home if they don’t feel well.

“It’s not a sin if you miss Mass if you are sick,” Persico said.

The spread of the virus has also taken a toll on educational opportunities for local students.

A group of Mercyhurst University students and faculty had planned to travel to Ireland this week for a study-abroad program. They made it to Newark, New Jersey, before turning back in response to counsel from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And Edinboro University of Pennsylvania said this week it has canceled all university-affiliated travel programs through the end of May. Closing off those opportunities is a shame, but wise under the circumstances.

Paving on way: It turns out that the sorry state of Downing Court is the city of Erie’s problem after all.

As Kevin Flowers reported, Erie City Council this week approved a paving contract for the narrow, badly deteriorated street, which runs for 350 feet between West Eighth and West Ninth streets near Poplar Street.

The street got that way in large part because city officials long believed it was a private road and that its upkeep was the responsibility of residents there. Old records prove otherwise.

The Downing Court Home Owners Association produced a deed that shows ownership of Downing Court was conveyed to the city by former property owners in 1925. As a result, it will now get the attention it needs.