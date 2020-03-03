In a recent (Feb. 28) Op-Ed piece, Cal Thomas responds to reports that Russia would try to get Trump elected by suggesting that they would more likely help Sanders because his philosophy is more acceptable to Russia than Trump's philosophy. This is sheer nonsense on two levels.

On one level, Trump has no philosophy to be compared with anyone else's philosophy.

However the second level is much more telling. Putin supports Trump because he owns him. Trump was forced in 2008 to borrow millions overseas. Because his business ventures in Russia and elsewhere failed he is deeply in debt. Money he cannot repay. In short Putin is carrying Trump. As a result, Putin may have veto power over America's foreign policy.

Cal Thomas knows this, Lindsay Graham knows this, and I know this. The difference is, I care. If anyone doubts what I'm writing, don't write me off until you get to see his financial records and tax returns.

Richard M. Hepburn

Newtown