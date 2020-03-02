Flagship Opportunity Zone gives feds Erie’s Opportunity Zones wish list.

Erie is seen as a national leader in the race for Opportunity Zones investments because, basically, it seized that lead.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership established the Flagship Opportunity Zone Development Co. and the city was the first out of the gate to craft an investment prospectus for Erie’s Flagship Opportunity Zone. The compelling, detailed document lays out for investors Erie’s strong case as the best place to capitalize on Opportunity Zone tax incentives to seed equitable growth in impoverished census tracts.

“Erie, Pennsylvania has the market momentum, institutional capacity, and diverse portfolio that Opportunity Zone investors are looking for,” the Flagship Opportunity Zone website states.

That early effort, paired with the Chamber’s Homecoming event in August, has earned the Flagship Opportunity Zone national recognition and investments: a $50 million Erie Insurance Opportunity Zone investment fund and Connecticut-based CapZone Impact Investment‘s $10 million venture capital fund.

Now the Flagship Opportunity Zone is wielding that winning formula of readiness, self-awareness and confidence to garner White House support.

Amy Murdock, director of government affairs for the Flagship Opportunity Zone, on Wednesday unveiled the “White House Reinvestment Roadmap,” a step-by-step primer for the federal government, showing it exactly where, if it wants to make Opportunity Zones succeed in Erie, to put its money.

Opportunity Zones were part of bipartisan legislation contained within President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Trump administration’s strong interest in seeing the zones succeed in Erie was evidenced by the bevy of federal agencies that attended Erie’s Homecoming event. U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, the administration’s point man on Opportunity Zones, gave the keynote address.

Carson is the chairman of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, a group of 13 federal agencies that are meant to “engage with governments at all levels to improve revitalization efforts” in the country’s 8,761 designated Opportunity Zones. Representatives of those agencies attended Homecoming and toured sites in Erie’s Opportunity Zones.

Erie’s White House Reinvestment Roadmap takes the mission of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council and overlays it with projects within Erie Opportunity Zones that need funding. Bayfront revitalization, downtown streetscapes, neighborhood projects, entrepreneurship, even the Police Athletic League are among the candidates.

Murdock said on Wednesday that one funding request in the Roadmap, support for nonstop flights from Erie International Airport to Washington D.C., had already been granted.

On Friday, Erie’s U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist., was pictured perusing Erie’s Reinvestment Roadmap in a tweet from Erie lawyer Tim Wachter.

In this watershed election year, it behooves the White House to heed Erie’s needs. This document raises the question “Why Erie?” Because we’re ready.