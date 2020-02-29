The organization is shutting down because of a shortage of players, coaches and volunteers.

As first reported this week by the Erie Times-News and GoErie.com, Boys & Girls Baseball of Erie, a fixture of Erie summers since 1952, is shutting down. We asked our friends of the GoErie.com/Erie Times-News Facebook page they what think about the news and what their memories of the league are. Here’s some of what they had to say.

– Anthony Cruz: In my opinion, technology (phones, video games, etc.) has taken over so many young lives because parents allow it. Giving your kid a device is the easy way out and it makes them lazy. I let my kids play a little but they are outside nonstop playing sports like we all were when we were kids. A lot of parents don’t want to put in the time to help these organizations stay afloat either.

– Ryan Farrell: From T-ball at 5 to 3B at 14, this organization was my life in the summer. So many friends, so many memories. My dad was a coach for over 30 years. I even coached with him for a couple years once high school was over. My mom was a commissioner as well as my grandmother. This is a sad day for Erie and youth baseball in a day when it's become so expensive to play a sport that now fewer kids will get the chance to play.

– Ralph Bizzarro: Then they wonder why kids are on the streets.

– John Beuchert: This is sad.

– James Amendola: Never thought the day would ever come in my lifetime! A sad day has come to Erie! Let's spend money on fireworks for CelebrateErie instead of shaping our children into young adults who will live and raise children in this great city I lived in all my life! We worry about tourists coming and enjoying our city instead of making our home better for ourselves! Shame on us!

– P.J. Wroczynski: Sad day when a sports program shuts down. Kids need these types of programs to help steer them in the right direction and off the streets, especially kids who might not have the best home life.

– Tim Stephenson: Bad management or not a lot of kids signing up? Nothing better than playing baseball as a kid. Sad to see.

– Brandon Fisher: That is happening everywhere. Even where I live we have had to combine leagues that where once separate and outlying towns are now part of the same league. I see fewer and fewer teams and kids. I live across from a little league baseball field.

– Jeff Hendricks: I saw it coming few years ago. Damn shame. It will be missed.

– Dee J. Magoon: Thank you Steve Franklin for all you did for baseball. You made a difference in my grandson’s younger years. This is sad news.

– Kregg Heenan: For those looking for another option, we welcome you to the Millcreek Youth Athletic Association. We are an independent league and welcome players from anywhere in Erie County. Our season runs from May to mid July. Registration is currently open and closes on March 15. We wish Steve Franklin the best. He did an amazing job for three decades keeping the program alive. If you have any questions on our program or want to register please go to our website, www.myaasports.com.

– T.R. Volk: Those whining about it leaving should have volunteered more of their time.

– James Owen: The worst mistake that could be made because it kept young boys active, families together, and people in general interested, and amused, as well as entertained.

– Bobby Gates: Because most parents don't want to give up their summers. But what really hurt the leagues is "travel ball.“ Everybody wants to play travel ball and stack teams.

– Vanessa Ashley Scheiwer: That’s sad! Nothing for the kids to do already but get in trouble. They definitely don’t know what it’s like to be a kid anymore. This is where most of us started off, whether it be playing or watching our brothers play!

– Michael Klan: I'm remember as a kid all the local ballfields throughout the county were full of kids playing ball. Haven't seen that in a long time.

– Latonda L Noyer: My son played for this league for the last few years. I'm so upset that it's closing. It was the highlight of all of our summers. My granddaughter (who is 4) was even involved. As parent rep last year, wife to a coach, mother of a coach and mother of a player, I am so devastated by this news. My son has one more year he can play in this league and we were really looking forward to it. We have met so many wonderful people in the many years we have been in this league. To the kids who are losing their favorite summer pastime, I am so sorry. It’s a very sad day in Erie.

– Jim Rumm: This is not a story about the demise of baseball; this is a affirmation about the demise of commitment. The only thing that has really changed about baseball is the participants themselves.

– Stephanie Tobin-Webb: Sorry to hear of this. It's a great league for young boys. Keeps them out of trouble during the summer. But I do admit, I loved our travel ball days. Just unfortunate it’s not for everyone for various reasons. And it is a shame that travel ball took front seat to Boys Baseball.

– Len Strange: It kept a lot of kids off the streets in my day.

– Maurice Aldrich: It built nice young boys.

– Karen Wolfram: What a sad day! My family got involved when our oldest son signed up and was allowed to play 1B when he was 8 years old. My husband coached. We went all the way through 3B and started back in 1B with the youngest son. We went all the way through 3B with the youngest. Let me state here, it is our firm belief the vast majority of boys were impacted positively by their Boys Baseball experience. The boys my husband coached are 40-somethings now, but to a man they still call my husband Coach.So many memories. So many thank-yous to all we met who had as much fun as we did.

– Ro Blair: When you give your 8-year-old a phone.

– Nate Hobson: OK. So somebody start up another. Where one falls, another one builds. Let’s go, millionaires and billionaires of Erie. Make it happen. Spend some money. Now! Time to give back.

– S.A. Peterson: Thanks to all the parents who thought their kids were superstars at the age of 10 and believed that travel baseball was the only way to go. Thousands of dollars in travel money and how many major leaguers produced? How many full ride scholarships? Not too many, I'd wager. And to the ADHD culture that mandates that doing anything longer than 60 minutes is verboten. Glad my son got to experience Boys Baseball for five years. Lots of life lessons learned on those fields. Thanks, Steve Franklin, for putting in the time.

– Robert Joint Jr.: It's a shame. Kids would rather play video games and stay in the house.

– Lynn Sherr Kinnear: This is ending because parents don’t have any extra time to volunteer. They work 40-60 hours a week, both parents. And almost no one I know works 9-5 Monday through Friday. They work weekends, too. From 1950 to 1980, one parent primarily worked and one parent had the time to volunteer and run kids all over to all the practices and games. This is sad but it’s not because kids don’t want to play or parents don’t want to help.

– Shelline M. Long: Poor, poor kids. Why aren’t we pouring into the next generation? It’s our job to give them a good childhood. Praying.

– Ken C Berg: I’m losing hope for future generations every day, but this? Now I see that the fall of Western civilization is imminent.

– Lynda Harvey Boraten: How many of you who are so disappointed stepped up to do the work? It takes a lot of time and money to run kids sports programs that people just don't have like they did in the 1950s and ‘60's.

– Gay Marie Catania: I do realize there are other programs, but for whatever reason parents thought this program was a better fit for their child(ren) so it really is sad there is not more support for such a longstanding institution. It is sad to me that overall sports participation and hence funding is at such a low level in Erie these days. Sports provide the opportunity for kids to learn and practice teamwork, work ethic and discipline, which are vital skills for success in adult life. So, this makes me sad.

– Jerry Digello: Greatest days of my youth were riding my bike to baseball fields every day to play with my friends.

– Rick Strumila: So sad. Myself and all of my brothers played and umped for Boys Baseball. Many great memories.

– Robert Lewis: A sad comment on the state of things today.

– Renata Bidness: Just shows how lazy kids and parents have become.

– Kim Keller Green: Baseball is still going strong throughout the county. This seems to be a problem in the city. Very sad, but people need to step up and be involved. It may require more mentors for our young men.

– Darren Weber: All great things must come to an end. So sad.