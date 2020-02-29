Indications are that a former industrial property in the city might get new life.

Back in action? The complicated deal that consolidated Lord Corp.’s Erie operations in Summit Township was a huge economic development win for the region. But the empty site where its former factory sat, at West 12th Street and Greengarden Road, was stark evidence of some unfinished business.

Ohio-based Maverick Contracting Ltd. bought the 12-acre property four years ago from the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corp. Now it appears there might soon be action at the site.

Real estate signs at the property indicate a sale is pending. Broker Jack Munch, of Baldwin Brothers Real Estate Brokerage and Management, confirmed a deal is in the works, but said a confidentiality agreement prevents him from identifying the potential buyer.

Last year’s citywide expansion of the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program is a key factor in the deal, Munch said. The LERTA expansion was aimed at drawing new investment and development within the city limits.

Here’s hoping the deal goes through and that corner hums with activity again.

Fraud resolved? Venus Azevedo-Laboda in 2014 started Boots on the Ground, a now-defunct Erie veterans organization, with the stated goal of teaching people how to help veterans in crisis. She said she was motivated by the death of her brother, a former U.S. Navy corpsman who had post-traumatic stress disorder.

The federal criminal case against Azevedo-Laboda, 46, tells a more squalid tale. She was indicted in January 2019 on charges that she used donations to Boots on the Ground to pay personal bills.

In a deal filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Erie, Azevedo-Laboda agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program and pay $7,010 in restitution. If she successfully completes the two-year program, that will end her federal prosecution without a plea.

We don’t quarrel with federal officials’ judgment that this would be a fair resolution of the case. But that doesn’t make the act of stealing money in the name of helping troubled veterans any less contemptible.

Dressing up: When you’re interviewing for a job, it’s important to make a good impression. Penn State Behrend has a lending library of sorts that helps students put their best foot forward.

As reporter Valerie Myers detailed this week, staff at Behrend’s Academic and Career Planning Center in 2016 established a Career Closet, which lends interview-appropriate clothing to students. It started with clothing donated by Behrend faculty and staff, and sponsor and grant funding has paid for purchasing more clothing and for dry cleaning at a discounted rate at Thrifty Dry Cleaners.

More than 200 students have borrowed clothes from the Career Closet since September, mostly for interviews and job fairs. There’s no charge.

Behrend staff teach students about the importance of looking polished when they meet with employers. “But we realize they might need some help,” a Behrend official said.