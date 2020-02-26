Dr Mass was very informative in her letter about the cost of medical care but she should include the destruction of the non profit Blues by for profit insurance companies — https://stan.md/2PpgDWC.

Susan Gibbons, Fairless Hills

I knew Liz Warren would not get far when she pretended she knew how to dance, drink beer from a bottle and be an Indian.

Chuck Ellis, Lower Makefield

The Courier Times should apologize to Debbie Wachspress for the unfair criticism. Do They think it foolish that English teachers quote Huck Finn when they teach students about racism and the “n-word”? Will they express disdain that they are unfit for their jobs too?

Steve Cickay, Newtown